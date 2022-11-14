Hunter x Hunter chapter 394: 4th Prince Tserriednich's friends get revealed, Morena Prudo plots her next move

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 is finally out, as fans got a look at some new characters. The previous chapter saw Nobunaga defeating Luini instantly, followed by the Phantom Troupe deciding to take out the Heil-Ly family themselves.

Elsewhere, Hinrigh finally made some progress as he was able to convince Hisoka to move up to Tier 1 in Black Whale One. The two families - Xi-Yu and Cha-R had decided to work together, and thus were on the search for the Heil-Ly hideout.

While one of the ship's Corporals guided them to a possible hideout location, they could only find an old man. However, the room only sparked more mystery, as the Corporal who stepped inside the room happened to disappear in that very instance.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394: Tserriednich's friends reveal themselves

The old man screaming in pain (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394, titled Hypothesis, continues from right where the previous chapter ended as Hinrigh and Wang stand outside the mysterious room. They ask the old man to come outside the room, however, he says that he needs to go to the washroom before. Hinrigh, who gets irritated by the old man's tricks, throws a knife at his knee, leaving him to scream in agony.

Seeing that the old man wasn't bleeding at all, Hinrigh realized that he was a clone and thus asked for the location of his real self. However, the clone itself disappears. One of Wang's men, Tassi, enters the room to pick up Hinrigh's knife when he too disappears, leaving the rest of the group to decide to let the Phantom Troupe take care of the Heil-Ly family.

Tassi as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 (Image via Shueisha)

Tassi gets teleported inside the Heil-Ly family's hideout where he is killed by Bille. Upon doing so, he too reached Level 21 but became a Conjurer instead of an Emmitor. Meanwhile, Terebellum takes Tassi's body to Montblanc Toto and Chiffon Toto takes care of its disposal.

Elsewhere, Morena Prudo is plotting her next move against Tserriednich in a meeting with her men, planning to use contagion on one of Tserriednich's men to keep an eye on his moves. She assigns some work to her family members and asks Dogman to get a guard. He is already at Level 36 and needs only a few more to accomplish his mission.

Morena Prudo instructs Dogman (Image via Shueisha)

In the meantime, Hinrigh looks back at the footage he had managed to record through the camera he set up.

Elsewhere, we see some of Tserriednich's soldiers in action as they search the ship's Tier 3 for the Heil-Ly hideout. Here, one of the soldiers, Otocin, asks his captain about making countermeasures against Morena Prudo's men, given they could possess Nen abilities. It was something new to them, and thus Otocin was informed about the same by one of his friends, Borksen.

The soldiers, after having observed the prince's personality, come to the conclusion that the prince could currently be training to hone his Nen abilities, which is why he wasn't taking any action against Morena Prudo.

Tserriednich as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 (Image via Shueisha)

As the captain praises them for their intellect and their potential to get promoted, they choose to push away the opportunity by claiming it to be a hassle. But in reality, they were Tserriednich's friends and were choosing to stay away from him to maintain their relationship.

Later, Tserriednich's friends meet up with Borksen as she reveals Theta and Salkov's strange reaction to the emergency broadcast, which reveals about Nen to Tserriednich. They also discuss the possibility of Morena Prudo possessing these abilities and what their plan of action should be against the Heil-Ly family.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 394

Tserriednich's friends discuss their plan of action (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 saw Tserriednich's friends making their appearances as they could play a vital role in future proceedings within the Black Whale One. Meanwhile, the Phantom Troupe is now after the Heil-Ly family, and thus we could see an encounter between the two in the next chapter.

Given the focus on Tserriednich in Hunter x Hunter chapter 394, fans could see him making his long-awaited appearance in the manga's next chapter.

