Hunter x Hunter chapter 398: Hinrigh and Nobunaga manage to infiltrate the Heil-Ly hideout

With the Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 spoilers out, fans learned what the future chapters of the manga series would focus on as they were led to believe that they would get a bit more of the Troupe members' backstory. However, based on the leaks that have come out for Hunter x Hunter chapter 398, the story is set to resume the Phantom Troupe's search for the Heil-Ly hideout.

The previous chapter saw the end of the Phantom Troupe's backstory as fans finally learned how and why the Troupe was formed. Initially, the group was in small fractions, and all of them were brought together through Chrollo Lucilfer's dubbing performance during the Power Cleaners screenings. While the group was formed by then, they only decided to become villains after discovering Sarasa's dead body in the forest.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 will see Hinrigh join the Phantom Troupe in their search for the Heil-Ly hideout

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 will open with Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan trying to investigate Room 3101 for any possible nen traps. As seen in chapter 395, they are behind the room as they get the civilian to get into the room through the bathroom and get out of the room through the main door.

As the civilian tries to run away, Feitan stops him and asks him to enter the room through the main door. Upon doing so, the civilian vanishes, moments after which they use another civilian to check if they teleport as well. After he vanishes, the Phantom Troupe members become certain that entering the room through the front door triggered the enemy's nen.

As they were getting ready to hop into the room themselves, Hinrigh and Wang stopped them as the former wanted to join them in their search. He proposes to send bait with a transmitter to detect the Heil-Ly hideout within the ship. Hinrigh volunteers as bait and swallows a transmitter after changing it into an oyster. Upon doing so, he enters the room and teleports to the Heil-Ly hideout.

Hinrigh did reach the hideout but saw no one around. Soon after, Nobunaga also teleports to the hideout through the room to help Hinrigh. They observe the two civilians' blood, but their bodies were missing. Nobunaga immediately tries cutting the room walls but fails, given how it was created through the nen of someone powerful, possibly the Heil-Ly boss Morena Prudo.

The only option the two had was to open every door in the room, which included a shower room, a bathroom, three washing closets, and a mysterious room they opened, which is where the chapter is set to end.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 398

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398 saw Hinrigh and Nobunaga finally infiltrating the Heil-Ly hideout though no one was in the room. All there was to do was investigate the room and wait for Wang, Phinks, and Feitan to locate the room within the ship using the transmitter Hinrigh had consumed. Hopefully, fans will see some insane encounters in the next chapter.

Poll : 0 votes