Hunter x Hunter chapter 399: Release date, time, and what to expect

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 is set to release on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be available to read for free on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media's official website.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan investigating Room 3101 in hopes of identifying how it worked. Soon after, Wang and Hinrigh arrived on the scene as the latter wanted to assist the Phantom Troupe in locating the Heil-Ly hideout location.

He proposed that they use a transmitter to locate the hideout, after which he volunteered himself to get teleported to it. Seeing this, Nobunaga followed him while the others were to find the hideout through the transmitter.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 will see Hinrigh and Nobunaga search deeper into the Heil-Ly hideout

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned earlier, Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 will be released on December 19, 2022, at 12 am JST. The release date and time of the chapter will vary between the different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 will be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 18

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 18

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 19

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 can be read for free on Viz Media and MANGA Plus' official websites. The same will be available on the Shonen Jump app from Viz Media and the Manga Plus app from Shueisha.

The Shonen Jump app has the first and latest three chapters of any manga available for free, while the other chapters are available to read via subscription.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus app has all the chapters available for free. However, one can only read a chapter once.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 399?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 will most likely follow Hinrigh and Nobunaga as they search deeper into the Heil-Ly hideout. They are almost certain that the person who imbued the teleportation nen technique is close. At the end of the last chapter, the two also opened a mysterious door, the secrets of which are yet to be revealed.

Fans can also expect to see the events occurring outside the hideout as Phinks, Feitan, and Wang could try to locate the Heil-Ly hideout using the transmitter consumed by Hinrigh. With the Black Whale One being so huge, it could be a difficult task.

What happened last time?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 398, titled Search, saw Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan use the citizen from Room 3102 to learn more about Room 3101. With repeated experimentations, they found out that the teleportation nen technique was a landmine type, which only activated when a person entered the room from the front door.

Just as the Phantom Troupe was about to enter it, Hinrigh and Wang came to assist them as Hinrigh had a plan for locating the Heil-Ly hideout. He suggested that they have someone consume a transmitter and enter the hideout, following which others can locate it from outside the room.

Hinrigh volunteered himself and entered the room. Nobunaga instantly followed him, and the two started investigating the hideout.

