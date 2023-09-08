Dragon Ball: Vegeta is the best example of the most popular anime trope (& this quote from him shows why)

As every Dragon Ball fan would know, Vegeta was previously a villain who had arrived on Earth to use its Dragon Balls. However, following a series of events, he turned a new leaf and became an ally to Goku and the Z fighters. After that, the Prince of all Saiyans helped protect the Earth in various instances.

The enemy turned ally is one of the most old and popular tropes in anime, and Vegeta seems to be the best character to fit into it. While many anime fans may disagree, a quote from Vegeta during the fight against Moro proves that Vegeta is miles above other characters when it comes to the trope.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Dragon Ball: Vegeta's quote during his fight against Moro proves he is the best enemy-turned-ally character

During Vegeta's fight against Moro in Dragon Ball Super, the wizard asked Vegeta if he believed he wasn't going to hell. Vegeta immediately responded by expressing that he was certain he would go to hell if he were to die. He was prepared for it for quite a long time and acknowledged that he was a villain as well.

"When I die? Of course, I'm going to hell. At the end of the day, I'm a villain too. I've been prepared for that for quite some time," Vegeta said.

As Dragon Ball fans would know, Vegeta was evil at the start of the series. Being part of the Saiyan race, it was part of his duty to take control of planets and sell them to the highest bidder. During this, he killed people from countless planets, leaving all of them lifeless.

So, despite turning a new leaf and having protected Earth several times, Vegeta hasn't forgotten his past and is willing to accept his actions and consequences. Moreover, he does not give excuses for it, which lifts him up above other similar characters.

Who are some of the other characters that fit into the trope?

Some characters that fit into the enemy-turned-ally trope are Naruto's Gaara and Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood's Greed. Even though both characters are popular in their own right, neither character is better than Vegeta when it comes to the enemy-turned-ally trope.

Gaara was introduced in Naruto as a menacing character. He would simply crush people with his sand if he wanted to. However, after his fight with Naruto, he realized that, despite his loneliness, he could live a much happier life with everyone. Therefore, he turned a new leaf and became a good person.

While one cannot question why he decided to switch, Gaara has never been shown to take accountability for his past actions. While he does feel bad about it, it's almost like he has forgotten about the people he has killed in the past.

Meanwhile, Greed from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood switched from an enemy to an ally to fulfill his deepest desire to have friends. This tells a lot about his character, as the reason behind his change was to fulfill his needs rather than for the greater good. When compared to Vegeta, who changed himself to protect his family and his new home, Greed's reason seems trivial.

