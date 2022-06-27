Dragon Ball: 5 times Vegeta failed everyone (& 5 where he redeemed himself)

Vegeta is one of the main characters in the Dragon Ball universe. Over the years, Vegeta has changed a lot. From a selfish young prince to one of the strongest individuals in the universe, Vegeta has come a long way.

However, there were times when Vegeta disappointed everyone. On the other hand, there were also times he managed to be the selfless individual everyone expected him to be.

This article will explore different instances of Vegeta failing everyone and other occasions where he redeemed himself.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 times Vegeta managed to disappoint everyone in Dragon Ball

1) The Namekian Genocide

Vegeta always wanted to be the most powerful Saiyan, but he was constantly being overshadowed by Goku. While working with Freiza, Vegeta went to the planet of Namek in search of the Dragon Balls. However, when a particular village did not want to part with their Dragon Ball, Vegeta went on to kill everyone in the entire village.

Although he was working for Freiza at that point in time, he could have easily picked up the Dragon Ball via some other method, but he chose to kill the Namekians instead. As a result of his actions, Dende refused to heal Vegeta at all.

2) The reactivation of the Androids

This is another instance of Vegeta being a proper disappointment. After a warning from Goku and Future Trunks, Vegeta trained really hard to become stronger. His training paid off, and he managed to kill Android 19 without much effort.

However, when the remaining Z fighters had managed to corner Android 20, instead of disabling this Android, he allowed 20 to reactivate Android 17 and 18. The newly reactivated Androids proved to be a very tough challenge, and this act of his nearly cost him his arms.

3) Abusing Trunks

Saiyans don't really deserve the Father of the Year award, but out of the two known Saiyan fathers, Goku and Vegeta, the latter could easily be one of the worst fathers in the history of fathers.

He continuously abused his son Trunks by punching him in the face every chance he got while training. He treated the future version of his son in a similar way as well. Overall, he might be a really strong person, but that shouldn't give him the right to hit his son the way he did.

4) Majin transformation

This instance reflects how jealous Vegeta was of Goku. During the Majin Buu arc, Vegeta's mind was taken over by Babidi, a wizard working to revive a creation called Buu.

Vegeta's frustration at Goku's growing power had allowed Babidi to take control of his mind easily. However, Vegeta was difficult to control, and he only wanted to go head-to-head against Goku out of sheer jealousy. During his transformation into a Majin, Vegeta killed a fair number of people in order to get Goku's attention.

5) Cell's Perfect Form

Overconfidence can prove to be really fatal. This was proved once again when Vegeta allowed Cell to attain his final form in Dragon Ball Z. During the Cell Saga, the Z fighters trained in preparation to face the Androids.

Despite being assisted by Androids 17 and 18, the Z fighters had a tough time keeping up with Cell. Vegeta did manage to thrash Cell quite a lot in his semi-perfect stage. However, as proud as he is, Vegeta allowed Cell to attain his perfected stage. He did this to show that he was really powerful and could defeat Cell single-handedly. However, that wasn't the case, and Cell sent Vegeta packing without even breaking a sweat.

5 times Vegeta redeemed himself in Dragon Ball

1) Starting a family

Of everyone in the entire Dragon Ball series, Vegeta was the last person anyone expected to start a family. After being resurrected by Shenron and being brought back to Earth, Vegeta stayed around as well.

Although he did state that his reason for staying back was to kill Goku, he eventually settled down with Bulma and started his own family. This was the beginning of Vegeta's redemption.

Although he wasn't the best person to start a family, he did manage to pull it off well. The credit goes to Bulma for putting up with this Saiyan, but it wouldn't have happened if Vegeta hadn't wanted to settle down to begin with.

2) Standing up for his family

There are a few instances that prove that the Prince of Saiyans cares for his family in the Dragon Ball series. He wanted to be immortal so that he could kill Frieza for murdering his father and the rest of the Saiyans. Although he could have just wished for Freiza's death, he wanted to get involved in combat.

His love for his family was seen once again when Beerus, the God of Destruction, slapped Bulma. When this happened, Vegeta lost his cool and attacked Beerus. Although he wasn't strong enough to defeat the God, he did manage to land a few hard-hitting blows.

3) Saving the new Namekians

During Dragon Ball Super, a new threat called Moro appeared. This enemy could siphon the energy of all living beings. Despite using their full power, Goku and Vegeta couldn't stop Moro, and he ended up killing many Namekians.

To get assistance, Vegeta made his way to Yadrat, where he learned the Forced Spirit Fission technique that allowed him to siphon and utilize spirit energy. After successfully defeating Moro, he siphoned his energy and used it to revive the dead Namekians as an atonement for his actions on the original planet of Namek.

4) Saving Goku

Going by Black Clover standards, Goku and Vegeta are the Asta and Yuno of the Dragon Ball universe. Although the two Saiyans aren't close as friends, they possess a lot of respect for each other.

While Android 19 was busy absorbing Goku's energy, Vegeta stepped in and saved him from the evil robot. And though this was an act of kindness, Vegeta did it because he wanted to defeat Goku and wouldn't let him die without a proper rematch.

5) The fight with Buu

While this isn't a way for anyone to redeem themselves, Vegeta did it in a very heroically and for a good cause. To start things off, Vegeta started breaking the influence of Babidi. Once he had done that, he wanted to face Buu all by himself. Almost all of the surviving Z warriors extended their hands in support, but he denied all assistance. In fact, he also knocked out Goten and Trunks from the battlefield in order to protect them.

While Piccolo watched over the kids, Vegeta went head-to-head with Buu. Once everyone was out of harm's way, Vegeta chose to explode himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far