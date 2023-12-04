Kagurabachi chapter 13: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 13 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 54 on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST in Japan. Following its release, fans can digitally read the chapter on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and other affiliated platforms of Shueisha online.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, the Kamunabi told Chihiro Rokuhira about their plan regarding Sojo. Although he was still injured, Shiba acknowledged Chihiro's resolve. Later, the Kamunabi found Sojo outside a public bath and prepared to face him.

Meanwhile, Chihiro infiltrated Sojo's hideout and stealthily killed some of his guards to rescue Char. Considering how the chapter ended with him peering down at an enemy, fans cannot wait to see what happens in Kagurabachi chapter 13.

Kagurabachi chapter 13 will likely showcase Kamunabi vs. Genichi Sojo

Expand Tweet

Following its usual schedule, Kagurabachi chapter 14 will be released in the 54th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can read the chapter on December 10.

According to Shueisha, Kagurabachi isn't going on a break next week. As a result, ardent fans of the series can read Kagurabachi chapter 13 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus site, Viz Media's site, MangaPlus app, and Shonen Jump+ App.

The release date and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 13 are listed below, with corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 10 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 10 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 10 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, December 10 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 10 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, December 10 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, December 11 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, December 11 12:30 AM

Kagurabachi chapter 12 recap

Expand Tweet

Chapter 12, titled Preparations, began with the Kamunabi sorcerers confiding in Chihiro their plan of action. According to the bespectacled sorcerer, Kamunabi had employed someone to search for Sojo's hideout, and once they got the information, they would move.

Although Chihiro was still injured, Shiba commended his guts and applauded him for thinking straight. While recollecting a moment between him, Azami, and Kunishige, Shiba called Chihiro a prodigy.

Sojo (left) thinking about Chihiro (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Genichi Sojo stacked his hideout with guards while he went to a public bath without a single bodyguard. While enjoying his bath, the mafia boss thought about Chihiro's words, especially his being Kunishige's son.

At that moment, three men arrived to return Sojo a blade he had sold them. Although they accomplished their mission with the enchanted blade's replica, the group's leader mentioned how the blade had blown off their ace member.

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When Sojo taunted them, they prepared to attack him. However, the mafia boss instantly killed those men without any hassle. After finishing his bath, he felt the need to understand Cloud Gouger more to make proper replicas.

He retrieved the blade from a lady and headed outside, only to find the Kamunabi waiting for him. After a lengthy monologue, the mafia boss prepared to face his enemies.

On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira infiltrated his hideout and killed some of his guards. The chapter ended with him peering down at an enemy from the shadows.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 13

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 13 is set to showcase the highly anticipated battle between Kamunabi and Genichi Sojo. Since the latest chapter revealed only one Kamunabi member's name, fans can expect other members' identities to be revealed in the next issue.

Moreover, it'd be interesting to see whether Genichi Sojo uses his sorcery powers. Kagurabachi manga has already established that a person can unlock their sorcery powers (Take Shiba, for example).

A Kamunabi member, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The latest issue also showed how Sojo killed three men without his blade. As such, while he will surely use his Cloud Gouger, the mafia boss may also reveal his own powers. Ardent fans can also expect to see Kamunabi members' powers in Kagurabachi chapter 13.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see whether Chihiro can locate Char in the next chapter. However, given how Sojo set up the security level at his hideout, he may face a tough opponent before he can find Char.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.