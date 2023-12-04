Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 reveals how Gege Akutami nerfed yet another female character

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 of the manga has recently come out and it focused mostly on the flashback involving the sorcerers and their plans to face Kenjaku and Sukuna. While the focus of the flashback was centered around the strategy that Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma were going to apply in their battle, particularly the latter's legal background regarding his Domain Expansion, there were other things that were quite prominent, such as the beginning of their fight with Sukuna.

However, some fans picked up on the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 also showed a small detail regarding the character of Miwa Kasumi and how she can't user her katana ever again.

This is very important, not so much because of Miwa herself but a growing trend in the series involving author Gege Akutami and the way he handles female characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Miwa is another example of nerfed female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

The latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga focused mostly on a flashback in which the sorcerers were planning their strategies to face Kenjaku and Sukuna, particularly in the case of Satoru Gojo dying against the latter, which took place.

While most of the focus was centered around Higuruma's legal explanations of his Domain Expansion and how to execute it so Sukuna could get the death penalty, some fans noticed a little detail regarding Miwa Kasumi.

It has been confirmed in this chapter that Miwa can no longer swing her Katana after she made a binding vow. While it is true that she is a minor character, this resulted in a lot of people getting annoyed by this decision.

The main reason is that this is something Gege Akutami has done to a lot of characters in the series over the years.

While it is true that Akutami has shown a lot of courage to kill a lot of characters who were fan favorites and/or very important to the plot, such as Nanami Kento, Nobara Kugisaki, or the aforementioned Satoru Gojo, the truth of the matter is that it can lead to a lot of frustration with some plot points.

This can also be seen through his handling of the Zen'in clan, the vast majority of the Kyoto class, and even to some degree the character of Hajime Kashimo.

Akutami's handling of female characters

Some of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

When the Jujutsu Kaisen series first came out, Gege Akutami was praised for the female characters he had created, with a lot of fans loving how diverse they were in terms of design, abilities, and motivations.

Furthermore, a lot of people loved the fact that many of them were not focused on romantic interests but rather on achieving their own personal goals.

However, despite the initial promise and some good moments here and there, this female cast with so much potential has been quite an underachievement over the years.

Many of them have been underutilized, killed too soon, or simply sidelined without their characters being developed, with examples like Nobara, Yuki Tsukumo, and Maki after the Zen'in massacre being some of the most prominent examples.

Perhaps this is why some fans have voiced displeasure with the decision regarding Miwa's character, even if she wasn't so important to the plot.

Sure, it has happened to several male characters as well. However, none of the female cast have had any significant relevance to the plot for quite some time, with Maki perhaps being the last chance for one of these characters to have a chance to influence the plot.

Final thoughts

The frustration that a lot of fans felt with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 regarding Miwa's character is probably not related to her per se but rather how Akutami has wasted several interesting plot points in the series.

And while the manga is still a phenomenal success, that is something that can be quite frustrating to a lot of people.

