Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami's death scene was Mozart's ballet with a hint of Tarantino

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18, fans finally got to witness Kento Nanami's death scene. However, unlike other anime death scenes that follow a sorrowful tone with flashbacks for the character, MAPPA managed to give Nanami a unique death scene, with possible inspirations from artists like composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and American film director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino.

After Nanami was attacked by Jogo, half of his upper torso had gotten burned away. Nevertheless, with half the torso and an exhausted body, Nanami chose to keep going forward as he needed to rescue Megumi from reanimated Toji and locate Maki and Naobito. Just then, he happened to walk into a floor full of transfigured humans, initiating his death scene.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami's death scene may have been inspired by Mozart and Tarantino

Kento Nanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami had the dream of living in peace on a secluded island in Malaysia. However, his nature of wanting to do a job worth doing brought him back to the Jujutsu world. Unfortunately, his time was coming to a close as he solely fought against countless transfigured humans. With his body exhausted, his death was certain.

Hence, the anime did a wonderful job of making Nanami's death scene as beautiful as possible. The entire fight scene between Nanami and the transfigured humans saw the anime transition between the fight scene in Shibuya and Nanami living a peaceful life on a beach in Malaysia.

Nanami was exhausted and frustrated while fighting the transfigured humans, however, the anime showed him to be very calm and happy as he walked beside the sea. But that wasn't all, as MAPPA managed to portray Nanami's death scene in an even more beautiful way by making use of a calming OST that sounded similar to Mozart's work, especially his Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332.

The character could be seen stretching his body and enjoying his time all while waving his arms around, almost in a ballet-like motion. However, in reality, he was screaming in agony while killing every transfigured human in his sight. The number of transfigured humans he killed and the way he killed them could only remind a person of Quentin Tarantino's films.

Nanami's death scene sequence in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

While there are several Hollywood films that have used such scenes for death sequences, the ones that stand out the most are the Kill Bill films. Nanami's death scene even has similarities to Bill's death scene in Kill Bill: Volume 2.

The climax of the film saw the movie's protagonist Beatrix Kiddo fight against the leader of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, Bill. During the fight, Beatrix managed to trap Bill's sword in her scabbard and struck him with the Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique.

With his death certain, Bill reconciled with Beatrix, similar to how Nanami spoke to Haibara and Yuji moments before his death. Additionally, there was calming music that was played in the movie during the scene to make it beautiful. Moments later, both characters, Bill and Nanami passed away.

