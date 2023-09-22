What did Gojo do within the 299 seconds in Shibuya? One of Jujutsu Kaisen's most chilling feats, explained

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen showcased one of the most spectacular feats achieved by Gojo Satoru. The white-haired sorcerer went full throttle as he managed to obliterate approximately one thousand transfigured human beings in 299 seconds after the deactivation of his 0.2-second Unlimited Void domain.

Even though he was in the midst of a vast crowd of non-sorcerers, Satoru had to use his Domain to deal with the transfigured humans. As such, he improvised to the situation and used a Domain Expansion of 0.2 seconds to tackle the transfigured humans.

Undoubtedly, the episode demonstrated Gojo Satoru’s potential as the strongest sorcerer, although he was sealed within the Prison Realm shortly afterward. This article delves into Satoru’s master plan and how he modified his own domain to minimize the damage.

Gojo Satoru annihilates approximately one thousand transfigured humans within 299 seconds in Jujutsu Kaisen

The recently released episode of Jujutsu Kaisen had put Gojo Satoru in an essential dilemma. While he could activate his domain expansion to eradicate the special-grade curses and the transfigured human beings, the other non-sorcerers and civilians would have also become casualties in the process. However, Gojo had to do something to prevent the corpses from mounting.

Jogo and other special-grade curses felt that the white-haired sorcerer wouldn’t be able to use his domain expansion in this situation and sacrifice countless lives. They believed Gojo’s concept of sacrifice was limited to how many non-sorcerers he would let the curses kill, not how many civilians’ lives he would end himself.

Gojo using 0.2 second-Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As such, Gojo had to improvise and come up with a brilliant idea. Much to everyone’s shock, the white-haired sorcerer activated his Domain Expansion: Infinite Void, but only for a mere 0.2 seconds. As the narrator explained, it was an all-or-nothing gamble for Satoru.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9, Gojo surmised that a normal civilian could withstand 0.2 seconds within his Infinite Void domain without suffering lasting effects such as brain damage. Moreover, this 0.2-second-long domain forced around half a year’s worth of information inside the brains of his victims within the domain’s range, causing everyone to stand unconscious.

Gojo in action in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo believed that following the deactivation of his domain, the surviving human beings would be rehabilitated and would be able to rejoin society two months later. However, he also realized that such a minuscule level of the domain could allow the special-grade curses to awaken at any moment.

As such, Gojo targeted the transfigured humans who wreaked havoc and killed many innocent civilians in the fifth-floor underground station of Shibuya. The strongest sorcerer of modern times wiped out a large number of transfigured humans in 299 seconds after lifting the domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.

It’s astonishing how Gojo was able to simultaneously expand his domain, activate, and then deactivate his cursed technique within such a short timeframe, all the while killing approximately one thousand transfigured humans. With finesse and precision, the white-haired sorcerer was able to execute a flurry of swift sequences without any sort of mistake, although it took a heavy toll on his body.

While he was sealed shortly after achieving this incredible feat in Jujutsu Kaisen, the episode showcased Gojo’s potential as the greatest sorcerer of modern times. As the strongest, he shouldered the responsibility and tried to come up with an idea suitable to his cause.

