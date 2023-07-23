Is Toji Fushiguro related to Maki Zen'in in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Earlier this week, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were introduced to the full extent of the enigmatic Toji Fushiguro’s strength during his fight against Satoru Gojo and, briefly, Suguru Geto. While many viewers called themselves Toji fanatics as soon as he first appeared in the second season, his recent display of combat skills have piqued the interest of many in who he is.

As is stated by Shiu Kong in episode 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen’s season 2, Toji Fushiguro was originally known as Toji Zen’in, of the same family Maki Zen’in belongs to. Likewise, this means Toji also comes from a line of sorcerers without possessing any Cursed Energy, a situation very similar to Maki’s.

This has led some viewers to question if there’s a reason for the similarities between the two, as well as whether or not they’re related and if more similarities exist. While the two may not be directly related, a look into the later events of Jujutsu Kaisen does detail some form of familial relationship between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are curious to learn exactly how Toji Fushiguro and Maki Zen’in are related

Are Toji and Maki related? Explained

With the reveal of Toji Fushiguro being a member of the Zen’in family in the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, fans became curious about their exact relation. While the series’ anime adaptation currently doesn’t have an answer for fans in that area, looking ahead into the series’ manga and official supplemental material does shed some light on the subject.

Eventually, the current patriarchs of the Zen’in clan are introduced, these being brothers Ougi Zen’in, Naobito Zen’in, and an unnamed third brother. For the purposes of Maki and Toji’s exact relationship, only Ougi and the unnamed third brother are relevant to the conversation, as these two are the parents of those in question.

Ougi is the father of Mai and Maki Zen’in in Jujutsu Kaisen, while the unnamed third brother is Toji Fushiguro’s father. This makes Maki and Toji paternal cousins, due to being born in the same generation of the Zen’in family tree and their fathers being brothers. While there is somewhat of an age difference between them, they’re nevertheless considered cousins.

This fact also has consequences on the exact nature of Maki and Megumi Fushiguro’s blood relationship to one another. Despite being very similar in age, Megumi is technically the nephew of Maki and Mai due to the fact that Toji is Megumi’s father. Since Toji and Maki are technically cousins, this would make Megumi Maki’s nephew rather than cousin.

This information comes from both the original manga and the series’ official fanbook. The fanbook contains canonical, supplemental information to the mainline series, usually involving aspects of the series which were left on the cutting room floor. This information can be cut for a variety of reasons, usually stemming from chapter length issues for when the information would be most relevant to discuss.

