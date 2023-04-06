Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami under fire for nerfing his female Special Grade sorcerers

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, bringing with them an exciting update to the series’ current plotlines. Among the most recent revelations is a flashback to the Heian era, which not only explains how Yorozu and Sukuna met but also depicts the latter's appearance during the time period.

However, the latter half of the issue did not go down well with fans as the first, with Yorozu and Sukuna's fight progressing in an unexpected manner. Likewise, series creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami is now finding himself under siege from fans regarding the constant and consistent nerfing of his strongest female characters.

Follow along as this article fully explains why fans are blaming Akutami for this, as well as briefly recaps the most recent Jujutsu Kaisen spoiler information.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoiler information paints upcoming issue to have as many missteps as it does info

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers begin with a Heian era flashback, where a festival to which Sukuna was invited is about to occur. Civilians are seen talking about praying to Sukuna before the conversation and perspective shifts to Yorozu. She’s seen putting on a robe to head to the festival, completely naked otherwise, where she sees Sukuna for the first time (and fans see him in his own body for the first time).

Yorozu falls in love at first sight, rushing to Sukuna’s side and touching him, but is badly injured by Uraume almost instantaneously. She died shortly thereafter, prompting a return to the present where Yorozu has summoned a “True Sphere.” She then activates her Domain Expansion, Triple Sickness, but Sukuna still doesn’t use his own despite the combo of a True Sphere and Yorozu’s own Domain.

Sukuna then summons Mahoraga which pierces open the True Sphere and attacks Yorozu. Following Mahoraga’s attack, Yorozu collapses, is unable to move, and eventually dies. Fans then see Megumi Fushiguro deep within a black abyss, through which a light begins to burst. However, as the chapter ends, it’s implied that this “light” is actually the knowledge that his own hands killed Tsumiki, his sister, and that he’ll only sink deeper into the abyss.

Why Akutami is under fire

As several fans are pointing out online, Yorozu’s death in her first fight means that every female Special Grade sorcerer has been killed off in their first onscreen fights. While this is only Yorozu and Yuki Tsukumo as of this article’s writing, it’s nevertheless infuriating and upsetting to see some of the strongest and coolest characters in the series written in this way.

While Jujutsu Kaisen is Akutami’s story and he has the right to create, continue, and end it however he sees fit, the decision to immediately kill Yorozu is a baffling one. Similarly, killing Yuki off essentially as soon as she became a major player in the series was also questionable. While power creep is one possible explanation, Sukuna taking over Megumi’s body and becoming even stronger somewhat negates this.

There’s also the fact that it completely reduces their characters to just their deaths in the eyes of fans. Despite the fact that both Yuki and Yorozu's debut fights were full of memorable moments, awesome attacks, and more, all fans will remember is how they died in the series' first onscreen fight. Rather than being remembered as the great sorcerers they were, they’ll instead become essentially a meme amongst series fans.

This is especially unfortunate for Yorozu, who was given a flashback, and incredible backstory, characterization, and more. While Yuki also received some of this to a degree, there was obviously a much greater focus on who Yorozu was than who Yuki was. Unfortunately, despite this focus, Akutami still reduced her to a one-and-done character with no future in Jujutsu Kaisen.

While the focus of this article has been on Special Grade Sorcerers Yuki and Yorozu, the sentiment does somewhat apply to most of the series’ female cast. Hana Kurusu, Mai Zenin, Takako Uro, Nobara Kugisaki, and more have all suffered an erasure from a power perspective throughout the series. While some of these resulted in eventual powerups, a majority saw themselves defeated just to be killed or used to put another character over.

