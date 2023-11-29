Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji and Higuruma's plan against Sukuna, explained

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen manga marks the start of a long-awaited battle in the fandom - Yuji and Higuruma’s face-off with Sukuna. The chapter sets off with them engaging in a showdown.

The fandom is left pondering how they would gain the upper hand against the reincarnated King of Curses, who has regained his former strength. Although Yuji and Higuruma devise a clever plan, some details may confuse some fans as they connect with past events during the culling games.

Therefore, this article aims to clarify the intricacies of their plan and why it might prove effective.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Yuji and Higuruma vs. Sukuna commences in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244

Following the demise of Hajime Kashimo at the hands of the reincarnated Sukuna, the concluding page of chapter 238 gives a glimpse of his impending battle with Yuji and Higuruma. However, the subsequent chapters focus on Takaba’s confrontation with Kenjaku. Thus, it leaves fans in suspense about Yuji and Higuruma’s face-off with Sukuna.

Fans have to wait no longer, as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 kicks off with one of the most anticipated fights in the series.

The battle ahead is certainly daunting for the protagonist and his group. In the narrative’s flashbacks, Yuji and the others discuss their strategies to bring down Sukuna. They grapple with formulating a concrete plan to defeat this overpowering antagonist.

Yuji vs. Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Despite having Higuruma’s powerful Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing, on their side, there’s an underlying concern that it may not be enough. The reason behind this is explained as Higuruma’s domain and his shikigami Judgeman randomly judging a person’s crimes. Higuruma himself remains uncertain whether his domain can impose a death penalty on Sukuna.

Amid this dire situation, Yuji comes up with a way to confront and potentially defeat Sukuna.

Yuji and Higuruma’s plans explained

The subsequent scene unfolds in the present, with Yuji and Higuruma facing off against Sukuna. Utilizing the distraction caused by Meimei, Higuruma initiates the attack with his cursed tool, Gavel, while Yuji delivers his signature punches. While something in Yuji’s punches catches Sukuna off guard, Higuruma expands his domain.

Concurrently, the narrative reveals Yuji’s plans. He suggests resuming the courtroom that judged him, resuming his third trial. Higuruma suggests that this time, they can include Sukuna as a co-defendant in the Shibuya massacre.

During Yuji’s showdown with Higuruma in chapter 165, Judgeman accused Yuji of the mass murder in Shibuya. The evidence presented to Higuruma proved Sukuna was the culprit who had taken control of Yuji’s body at the time.

Judgeman accuses Yuji (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Despite that, Yuji confessed to the accusation, leading to the death penalty. In connection with this, Yuji and Higuruma come up with their plan. Since the evidence initially found Sukuna guilty, they surmised he should now be prosecuted with the death penalty as an accomplice.

Within the domain’s courtroom, Higuruma presents the evidence, asserting Yuji’s innocence. He refers the false confession during the second trial to Yuji’s sense of responsibility, clarifying that the true criminal is Sukuna.

Final thoughts

Yuji punches Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

With that, chapter 244 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga concludes. Yuji and Higuruma devised a clever strategy, leveraging Yuji’s previous trial.

However, the lingering question persists, whether the death penalty would suffice to subdue the most formidable antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, the one who defeated and eliminated Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the present era.

As the series takes a break next week, fans are left to anticipate the outcome, hoping for the best as they wait to see whether the plan works out.

