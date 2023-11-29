Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 spoilers: Yuji Vs. Sukuna begins as  Higuruma unleashes his Domain

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 was expected to switch point of view to Yuji and Higuruma’s battle against Sukuna, and the spoilers coming out today confirmed it. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 1.

In the previous chapter, Takaba and Kenjaku did a show together on stage, where their banter ended when Takaba became very sad because the show was ending. As Kenjaku was distracted by Takaba, Yuta snuck up on him and beheaded him. Dismembered, Kenjaku promised that someone would inherit his will.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 spoilers and raw scans show Yuji and Higuruma trapping Sukuna in the Deadly Sentencing Domain

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 16.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 begins with a point of view switch from Yuta vs. Kenjaku to Yuji’s battle against Sukuna. The spoilers today have been leaked out of order, but the article will attempt to string them together logically. In a flashback, it is shown that Kusakabe planned out their attack.

After deciding that Yuta and Takaba would fight Kenjaku, Kusakabe decided what would happen after Gojo and Kashimo both lost to Sukuna. It is revealed that Miwa made a binding vow with herself in Shibuya to never use a katana again after her attack on Kenjaku, so sending someone like her would be pointless.

Noritoshi Kamo backed out of the operation, claiming that his power couldn’t even help and that he’d like to take his family and flee overseas. Yuji thanked him for his notes on Blood Manipulation since Choso was terrible at teaching. Kusakabe commented that even if the merger did happen, Sorcerers would likely be alright, so anyone who was not willing to die or did not have Reversed Cursed Technique could back out.

Higuruma then said that he could, by using Judgeman and giving Sukuna a death penalty, seize his Cursed technique and use the Executioner’s Sword to battle him. Kusakabe pointed out that both of those circumstances were uncertain because Higuruma cannot decide which crime Judgeman would try Sukuna for.

Higuruma pointed out that from the three times Sukuna switched with Yuji, his crimes could be listed as seen below:

Harming Yuji by taking over his body

Attempted murder of Satoru Gojo

Killing Yuji Itadori (though this might be null and void given that Yuji is alive)

Attempted murder of Megumi Fushiguro

Killing two young sorcerers

Attempted murder of countless civilians

Killing Haruta Shigemo

Destroying a lot of building

Taking over Megumi’s body.

However, it would be difficult to prosecute Sukuna for a crime technically committed by Sukuna’s finger. According to the law, killing one person results in 10-15 years in prison, killing two results in a life sentence, and killing three mostly guarantees the death penalty.

According to the Nagayama criteria, a combined trial of all of Sukuna’s crimes can be tried for death penalty, but Judgeman would only pick one crime at a time to try. However, since Judgeman is a modern Cursed technique, it can try Sukuna for crimes committed in the Heian era.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 moves back to the fight, where Sukuna has destroyed Mei Mei’s crows. Higuruma destroys Sukuna’s stance and binds his weapon Kamutoke. Yuji sends debris flying towards Sukuna, landing a punch that has the Curse reeling.

Higuruma opens his Domain Deadly Sentencing against Sukuna. Judgeman picks up his trial against Yuji from last time, but Higuruma defends him by saying that the true perpetrator of the crime is Sukuna.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 spoilers, there will be a break next week and chapter 245 will be released as planned in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 3. Readers can find the official release date and time here.

