Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 is set to release on Monday, December 4 at 12 AM JST. With Kenjaku seemingly defeated following Yuta Okkotsu’s sneak attack in the previous release, fans are unsure of what to expect from the series’ upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 available at the time of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 likely to either switch back to Yuji and Higuruma vs Sukuna or start Kenjaku backstory

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, December 4 at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, December 3, for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, December 4, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, December 3

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, December 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, December 3

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, December 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, December 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, December 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, December 4

Australia Central Time: 1:30 AM, Monday, December 4.

Chapter 243 recap

Kenjaku's apparent defeat at Yuta Okkotsu's hands has fans unsure of what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 began with Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku taking the stage for their “comedy set,” which would be the finale of their fight with each other. They started off with a bit on helping friends move, before diving into the story of Momotaro. Kenjaku lied that he didn’t know it at first in order to set up a bit, prompting the two to dive into theories on the traditional Momotaro story.

Following the story of Momotaro, Kenjaku pretended to find a Golden Retriever dog, rather than a Shiba Inu or other Japanese breed. They then did a bit where they called the owner of the dog and decided whether to cancel Momotaro’s original journey or just send the monkey and the pheasant to fight. This built a joke where Kenjaku fired the pheasant so the owner of the dog didn't “quail” in worry, which garnered a positive reaction from their “crowd.”

Takaba then became sad over how his dream performance had to end, even saying he’d miss Kenjaku’s fangirls in the crowd. He said he didn’t want it to end and began crying, with their “comedy show” ending shortly thereafter. Takaba thanked Kenjaku, who said in response that Takaba cracked him up as Yuta Okkotsu suddenly appeared behind and beheaded Kenjaku. The chapter ended with Kenjaku promising his will shall be carried on by another.

What to expect (speculative)

With Kenjaku seemingly all but killed as of the end of the previous release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244’s opening moments are something of a mystery. Author and illustrator Gege Akutami is just as likely to stick with the focus on Kenjaku and Takaba in the present as he is to return to Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Ryomen Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 could also choose to follow up Kenjaku’s apparent defeat and imminent death with his backstory, which could also reveal who his “successor” is. In any case, the chapter is likely to follow one of these three routes given what fans know at the time of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

