Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 (put as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 43) is set to be broadcast at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on the same day.

With episode 18 having dealt with Kento Nanami’s death, the third and final act of the Shibuya Incident arc is well underway. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 is expected to feature the rest of Yuji and Nobara’s battle against Mahito and the second of the two major character deaths of the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 release date and time

Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 will be released in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at these times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, November 30 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, November 30 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, November 30 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, November 30 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, November 30 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, December 1 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, December 1

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 will be broadcast on television via NBS/TBS in Japan. The streaming of episode 18 was delayed by nearly 18 hours in Japan, but no such news regarding episode 19 has been released so far. Crunchyroll will stream the episode in North America and Europe.

Netflix will make it available in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The Episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in India and Thailand.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 Recap

Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42 (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18, titled “Right and Wrong”, Kento Nanami was faced with Mahito after entering the Shibuya main station in his half-burnt stage. Before Mahito killed him, Nanami had a vision of Haibara and said a few parting words to Yuji, who had just arrived. Enraged, Yuji started to battle Mahito.

It was revealed in a flashback that Mahito had devised a way to divide his body into a real and a clone, and he used that technique to split himself, one version staying to fight Yuji while the other ran away. However, outside the station, the clone was faced with Nobara Kugisaki, who had returned after taking Akari Nitta to safety and engaged in a fight with her.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19

Episode 18 adapted the last few pages of chapter 120, and the entirety of chapters 121 – 122. Episode 19 is expected to cover chapters 123 - 125, depicting a flashback of Nobara’s childhood and the second of the two major deaths in the Shibuya Incident arc.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 is titled “Right and Wrong, Part 2”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode would likely focus on Nobara and Yuji Itadori’s battle against Mahito.

The pacing has considerably slowed down in the last few episodes, so it’s unlikely that Aoi Todo will be making his appearance in episode 19.

