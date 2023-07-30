When will Nobara Kugisaki come back in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

Since the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the anime has adapted the Hidden Inventory arc. With that, it has become evident that this anime season has only adapted Satoru Gojo's past, meaning that none of the characters who are later introduced have made their appearances yet.

Given how Nobara Kugisaki has been missing from the manga for a long time, fans have been wanting to see her again. Fortunately, fans will be able to see her in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 during the Shibuya Incident arc. Thus, some are wondering about which episode they can expect her to make her return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

When will Nobara Kugisaki return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Before the start of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the anime revealed the episode schedule for the upcoming arcs. As per the episode schedule, the anime is set to adapt the Hidden Inventory arc till August 3. Following that, the anime will be releasing two recap episodes, comprising stories from the Hidden Inventory arc, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the first season.

With that, fans can expect to see Nobara Kugisaki for certain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 on Thursday, August 17, 2023. That said, the episode will only show her as part of the recap from season 1. If fans want to see Nobara Kugisaki in the Shibuya Incident arc, they can either expect her to appear at the end of the Hidden Inventory arc or at the start of the Shibuya Incident arc.

If the sorceress does appear at the end of the Hidden Inventory arc, she will appear in the fifth episode, set to be released on August 3. As manga readers would know, the Hidden Inventory arc is shown as part of Satoru Gojo's memory/dream. Thus, he is most likely set to be woken up by his students Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki at the end of the Hidden Inventory arc.

Otherwise, fans can expect Nobara Kugiksaki to appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8. The episode is set to be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023. With that episode, the anime will finally begin the Shibuya Incident arc. Thus, fans can expect the characters from the first season to make regular appearances.

When will Nobara Kugisaki return in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

It has been some time since Nobara Kugisaki appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Considering that Satoru Gojo did make his return about three months ago, fans can expect Nobara to also make her return soon.

Considering that the manga is currently showing Gojo and Sukuna's fight, fans can expect it to end in a few chapters. Following that, the sorceress could make her return to the manga.

Thus, there remains a possibility that Nobara does return to the manga before the final fight. This means that fans may be able to see the sorceress return before the end of the year.

