Jujutsu Kaisen manga's latest illustration sees the return of Nobara Kugisaki

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently trending on social media since season 2 of the anime series is set to premiere on July 6, 2023. As the release date draws near, additional artwork and information about the series are being disclosed to build excitement and anticipation.

One such new illustration by the series creator, Gege Akutami, has sparked heavy interest among fans as it sees the return of Nobara Kugisaki. In the illustration, we see Itadori Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki reunite once again, with fans speculating on Nobara's return to the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

New Jujutsu Kaisen illustration features Nobara along with Yuji and Megumi

Myamura @king_jin_woo New Yuji Megumi Nobara illustration by Akutami Gege #JujutsuKaisen New Yuji Megumi Nobara illustration by Akutami Gege #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/gYisLqpqDC

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that does not shy away from killing important characters to further its plot. Some of these characters are fan favorites, causing the entire fandom to mourn and hope for their return. One such beloved character to face an untimely death was the tritagonist and grade 3 jujutsu sorcerer, Nobara Kugisaki.

She was a first-year student studying under Gojo Satoru, alongside Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. Nobara was tragically killed by Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc. Ever since then, fans have been begging Akutami for her return. Luckily, a new illustration created by him features the sorcerer.

Akutami's artwork is part of "Comiket 2023," also known as Natsucomi 2023, a not-for-profit fan convention. The illustration shows both Yuji and Nobara in a jovial mood, with Megumi appearing to be grumpy like always. Seeing these three characters together again has made fans nostalgic and intensified their desire for an official reunion.

Some fans have speculated that Nobara's appearance in the new illustration is a subtle hint by Akutami of her return to the manga. This speculation has the entire fandom buzzing right now, with theories of how she can make a return floating all over Twitter and other social media platforms.

Faisal @faiistaka @king_jin_woo Next chapter, Megumi is saved and Nobara is back. Yuji is very happy and then the trio is on its way to fight the final villians, Kenjaku. @king_jin_woo Next chapter, Megumi is saved and Nobara is back. Yuji is very happy and then the trio is on its way to fight the final villians, Kenjaku. https://t.co/nppQulBVRK

Speculation is being made about Nobara being resurrected like Toji Fushigruo, which will allow her to make an unexpected comeback in the manga. More realistic fans, however, are only content with the artwork depicting their favorite trio in a cheerful mood.

The new Jujutsu Kaisen illustration by Akutami has been shared by multiple Twitter accounts covering anime and manga-related news. These accounts have also revealed artworks illustrated by creators of other manga series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Mashle: Magic and Muscles for Shueisha's Natsucomi 2023 Illustrations.

The above tweets encapsulate how fans feel about Nobara's reappearance in the new illustration. It will be interesting to see if Nobara Kugisaki actually makes a comeback out of nowhere in the series and steals the show somehow. For now, however, it is just a speculation made by fans who desperately want to see her return.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes