Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 delayed for unknown reason

On Wednesday, the official X account of Jujutsu Kaisen anime revealed that the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 is set to be delayed from Thursday, November 23 to Friday, November 24. Moreover, it would not be released at the scheduled time, but at 6 pm JST.

Jujutsu Kaisen's previous episode saw Megumi Fushiguro summon Mahoraga to send it after Haruta Shigemo. Upon learning that the shikigami left Megumi in a suspended death state, Ryomen Sukuna took it upon himself to defeat Mahoraga. Following that, he left Yuji Itadori to absorb the destruction he had caused.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 gets delayed by one day

On Wednesday, November 22, a day prior to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18, the anime's official X account published a post stating that the upcoming episode is set to get delayed. With that, the anime also revealed the episode's changed release schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 will be released on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 6 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). The episode was previously set to be released on Thursday, November 23, at 11:56 pm JST. This means that the episode not only got delayed by a day but is also set to receive an early release than the regular release schedule.

Why is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 being delayed?

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, MAPPA has released no information as to why the episode will be delayed. From the context surrounding the previous episode, it can be presumed that the animators will require some more time to finish animating the upcoming episode. Hence, Studio MAPPA might have finally agreed to shift the anime's episode release to give animators more breathing room.

Another observation about the anime is that generally 8-10 preview images are released prior to the premiere of an episode. However, the number of preview images dropped down to just six for the previous episode.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

To make matters worse, the anime only released four preview images for the upcoming episode on their website. This is a clear indication that the Jujutsu Kaisen animation team is still behind schedule and needs more time to animate other scenes

Hence, the delay might likely not have been scheduled to give the animation team breathing room. Instead, the animation team must possibly be so far behind the schedule that the production committee was forced to delay the upcoming episode's release.

