Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18

After Sukuna left Yuji to absorb the destruction he had caused, fans have been looking forward to seeing what the protagonist will do next in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Megumi send Mahoraga after Haruta Shigemo. That's when Sukuna arrived to protect Megumi, taking it upon himself to defeat the shikigami. Right after defeating it, Sukuna made sure that Megumi was secured. After that, he left Yuji to absorb the destruction he had produced using his body.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42, titled Right and Wrong, will be released on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

However, as evident from the anime's release schedule, the English-subtitled version of the anime episode will be simulcast globally after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

The upcoming anime series episode will be released at the following times in their respective time zones worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday November 23 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday November 23 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday November 23 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday November 23 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday November 23 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday November 23 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday November 24 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday November 24

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42 streaming details

Haruta Shigemo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The anime's episode 42 will first air in Japan on TBS/NBS. Following that, the anime title will be made available for simulcast on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

Meanwhile, for other countries like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the anime episodes will be released on Netflix. In addition, the anime will also be available to watch online on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41

Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41, titled Thunderclap, Part 2, saw Megumi Fushiguro summon Mahoraga to trap Haruta Shigemo to fight it. Hence, to protect Megumi from passing away, Sukuna battled Mahoraga.

During the battle, Sukuna found out about Mahoraga's adaptability and used his Domain Expansion to counter the shikigami's moves. In doing so, Sukuna managed to defeat Mahoraga, however, with that, the King of Curses ended up killing thousands of civilians that were within a 140-meter vicinity.

Soon after defeating Mahoraga, Haruta Shigemo's miracles were exhausted, causing him to die. As for Sukuna, he made sure Megumi was safe, following which he forced Itadori to witness the destruction he had caused.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42?

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42 is most likely set to focus on Nanami Kento. At the end of the previous episode, the jujutsu sorcerer could be seen with a half-burned body as he was walking through the Shibuya station. However, in his condition, there is a much more likely chance that he is going to end up facing someone and getting killed.

As for Yuji Itadori, he may go after other curses, hoping to help as many people as he can. With Mahito's whereabouts yet to be revealed, there is a likely chance that Yuji's next battle will be against him.

