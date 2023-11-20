Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17: Anime vs. manga comparison

Prior to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, many MAPPA animators had come forward sharing the terrible conditions they had to work under while animating the episode. This led to a delay in the preview of episode 17, possibly hinting at a hiatus in the near future.

Nevertheless, when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 was released, fans highly praised it, especially due to the style of animation the studio chose for the fight scenes. Unfortunately, the anime still received criticism due to the differences between the events in the manga and anime. So, what changes can be seen between the manga and the anime?

What are the differences between Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 anime and manga scenes?

Yuji Itadori's flashback scene at the beginning

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

At the beginning of the episode, fans can see a flashback of Yuji Itadori from the anime's season 1 as his grandfather Wasuke Itadori can be heard advising him. Given that Itadori was strong, Wasuke wanted him to help others. This is one of Yuji's main principles, i.e., to help and protect people to the best of his abilities.

However, considering that Ryomen Sukuna was set to kill thousands of people at Shibuya in the episode, Yuji Itadori was indirectly set to be responsible for those deaths. While there was no such flashback in the manga, MAPPA animators used the flashback to depict to fans the gravity of the situation for Itadori. With this scene, the anime also depicted the contrast between the host and the king of curses.

Haruta Shigemo's technique explanation was split

Haruta Shigemo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Haruta Shigemo was barely important in the episode, however, for some reason, the anime studio decided to split the explanation of his technique into two halves to show how unlucky he turned out to be at the very end. As for the manga, it completely explained Haruta's Cursed Technique right before his death.

While he believed that he was very fortunate for having survived the ordeal of Mahoraga, this very realization caused his death as he had used up all his stored miracles against Nanami Kento.

Ryomen Sukuna trying cola and popcorn

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

In the manga, when Ryomen Sukuna confronted Mahoraga, he had begun fighting the shikigami from the very onset. However, the anime studio decided to add extra scenes that saw the King of Curses try cola and popcorn.

Sukuna seemed seemingly indifferent to cola but disliked popcorn. While fans loved the scene, allowing them to theorize why Sukuna must have tried human food, the same scene hadn't taken place in the manga, enraging a good portion of fans.

Additional fight scenes between Sukuna and Mahoraga

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Any fan who has read the manga may have instantly noticed that the anime had extra scenes for the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga. While the fight was seemingly short in the manga, it was elongated in the anime for a dramatic effect. While fans loved the animation sequences, others were concerned if the anime-original fight scenes added by MAPPA would one day conflict with any manga development.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.