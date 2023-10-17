Jujutsu Kaisen: A thank you message from Nanami Kento's VA has fans in mourning

Kenjiro Tsuda, the voice actor for Jujutsu Kaisen's Nanami Kento shared a thank you message to his fans on Monday, October 16, 2023, on X, formerly Twitter. Tsuda’s message to fans was short and sweet, simply thanking them for watching the series and supporting his character.

This tweet comes after a weekend that saw Jujutsu Kaisen fans praising Nanami’s recent appearance in the series, as well as Tsuda's voice acting for the scenes. Both the animation and Tsuda’s voice acting were held in equally high regard, with fans sharing how pleased they were to see this sequence adapted into the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are responding to Tsuda’s thank you message with a similar level of enthusiasm, gratitude, and respect that was given to him for his recent performance. However, there is also a sentiment of mourning amongst some who appear to be manga readers, foreshadowing to anime-only fans what’s to come.

Disclaimer: The following article has anime spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans mourn Nanami’s coming anime death following a thank you message from VA Tsuda

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Kenjiro Tsuda’s thank you message to Jujutsu Kaisen fans comes shortly after an episode that focused largely on his character, Nanami Kento. While anime-only fans and manga readers alike enjoyed and heavily praised Tsuda’s performance as Nanami in these scenes, they did so from two very different perspectives.

The difference in these perspectives has been highlighted in the responses to Tsuda’s thank you message to fans. Those aware of what’s coming for Nanami’s character are preemptively mourning his death, thanking Tsuda for the work he has done so far, and lamenting how short his time with the series will be.

Anime-only fans, meanwhile, continue to praise Tsuda’s work in the replies to his tweet, also sharing their excitement to see his work later on in the season as well. While Nanami will still be around for a few episodes yet, his death is all but around the corner considering the series’ second season is already halfway done.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For both anime-only fans and manga readers alike, Nanami is a fan-favorite character, thus making his death one which severely impacted the latter and will greatly affect the former. In either case, it’s clear from the replies to Tsuda’s tweet that Nanami and his voice actor are beloved and respected by the fanbase at large.

The second season of the anime began airing in July 2023 and will continue airing through the Fall 2023 season. The series is available to stream on Crunchyroll and other streaming services internationally as it airs weekly in Japan.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.