Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 preview and what to expect

After a delay of four hours, MAPPA finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17. The episode, titled Thunderclap, part 2, is set to release on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The anime will first be aired on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. Following that, the anime title will be available to stream on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Megumi fight reanimated Toji. During the fight, Toji was reminded about his son Megumi. Hence, upon learning that his son took the Fushiguro name, he killed himself happily. Elsewhere, after their long-drawn-out fight, Sukuna burned Jogo to a crisp. Right after that, he was greeted by Uraume.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 preview hints at Mahoraga's first appearance

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro has tried summoning shikigami Mahoraga on various occasions. However, every time, he was interrupted by someone. The end of the previous episode hinted at Megumi finally having succeeded at summoning the shikigami. Hence, fans can expect Mahoraga to go after Haruta Shigemo in the upcoming episode.

While the previous episode only showed Mahoraga's feet, the upcoming episode may give us a full look at the shikigami, all while revealing how and why Megumi summoned it.

Megumi's backstory could reveal Mahoraga's history

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned above, Megumi Fushiguro has tried summoning Mahoraga before to no avail. However, with him having finally accomplished the task, fans can hope to learn the history behind the shikigami and why it is considered one of the strongest shikigami. This sequence may possibly see Megumi speak to his teacher Satoru Gojo, allowing fans to see their favorite character again.

Ryomen Sukuna is set to fight Mahoraga in the upcoming episode

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 preview (Image via MAPPA)

At the end of the previous episode, Ryomen Sukuna was seen being greeted by Uraume. While fans aren't aware of Uraume's significance, the anime made it quite clear that they were an important character. However, instead of interacting with them, Sukuna is seen depicted fighting Mahoraga in the preview. Hence, fans will see Sukuna fight Mahoraga and learn how the King of Curses ended up fighting the shikigami when it was busy targetting Haruta Shigemo.

Ryomen Sukuna's plan may be revealed

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 preview (Image via MAPPA)

When Ryomen Sukuna was seen offering Jogo and the Cursed Spirits a chance to make him their subordinate, he mentioned a condition to Jogo if he were to lose the bet. Sukuna willingly stated that he would kill all human beings in Shibuya for the Cursed Spirits, except one. After Sukuna defeated Jogo, there is a good chance that the anime might finally reveal the secret.

Considering that Sukuna can be seen fighting Mahoraga in the preview images, there is a possibility that he will be fighting the shikigami to rescue Megumi Fushiguro. Thus, there remains a possibility that Megumi is the person Sukuna plans to use for his complete revival.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.