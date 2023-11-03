Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Ryomen Sukuna kill Mimiko and Nanako but not Jogo? Confusing choice, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 15 saw the return of Ryomen Sukuna in the anime. After Yuji Itadori was defeated by Choso, his body lay unconscious. During this, Mimiko and Nanako took the liberty to force-feed Itadori one of Sukuna's fingers, hoping the King of Curses would take over Itadori's body.

Pseudo-Geto refused to leave Suguru Geto's body. Hence, Mimiko and Nanako had no choice but to rely on the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, to kill the person controlling Geto. However, upon hearing the request, Sukuna killed them. Meanwhile, he chose to spare Jogo. So, why did Sukuna kill the Hasaba twins and not the Cursed Spirit?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Sukuna spare Jogo?

Mimiko and Nanako as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna killed Mimiko and Nanako but spared Jogo due to the difference in their requests and the number of fingers they fed Itadori. After Mimiko and Nanako found Yuji Itadori, they force-fed him one of Sukuna's fingers. Immediately after that, Jogo arrived at the scene and force-fed Itadori another ten fingers.

Unlike Mimiko and Nanako, the Cursed Spirit knew how Yuji Itadori adapted to Sukuna's fingers. If the fingers were fed over time, Itadori was able to adapt. Meanwhile, if several fingers were fed to Itadori simultaneously, it may take some time before Itadori regained control over his body. This is why Jogo provided Itadori ten fingers at the same time.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Soon after, Sukuna woke up and addressed Jogo, Mimiko, and Nanako. Considering that the twin sisters were better at paying their respects to Sukuna, he allowed them to speak first.

Upon being given the opportunity, Nanako told the King of Curses that they wanted to kill the person controlling Suguru Geto. Hence, they requested Sukuna to kill Pseudo-Geto for them in exchange for the location of another finger.

Mimiko and Nanako being killed in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Although Sukuna was the one who asked the sisters to speak, he was offended by their request as it seemed like they were ordering him around. Moreover, merely one or two fingers weren't enough to get him to work for them. Thus, he killed both sisters one after another.

Sukuna then turned to Jojo, asking what he wanted. However, unlike the Hasaba twins, Jogo did not want anything from Sukuna. The Cursed Spirits' mission was to revive Sukuna completely. Considering that the King of Curses had taken over Itadori's body, Jogo advised Sukuna to use the opportunity to make a binding vow with Itadori by using the sorcerer's friends as leverage.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While the plan seemed reasonable, Sukuna rejected it as he had his plans of getting fully resurrected. Nevertheless, after witnessing Jogo and the Cursed Spirits' desperate attempt to eradicate humans, Sukuna rewarded Jogo for the ten fingers he fed Itadori.

Ryomen Sukuna challenged Jogo to a fight. If Jogo were to be successful at landing even a single blow on Sukuna, the King of Curses would agree to work under the Cursed Spirits. For starters, he even offered to kill every human in Shibuya except one. Jogo, wanting to see the era of curses, was willing to risk his existence and gladly agreed to the deal.

Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, it is evident that Jogo was only spared because of his intentions and the number of fingers he fed Itadori. That said, while he managed to survive in the latest episode, there is no saying that he will stay in the next episode. Considering that he was going to go up against the King of Curses, there was only a slim chance that he would survive the ordeal.

