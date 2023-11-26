Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243: Kenjaku reveals a successor as Yuta defeats him

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 was officially released earlier this weekend via Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The episode brought with it an exciting continued focus on Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku. Fans saw the pair begin what appears to be the final stage of their fight, further supported by the naming motif author and illustrator Gege Akutami used for this chapter and recent ones.

Within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243, fans do see their battle continue into its hilarious (albeit wordy) final stages, with a victor decided by the issue’s end. However, the exact manner of victory is totally unpredictable and is completely unexpected by almost every reader of Akutami’s series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 builds into shocking ending to Takaba vs. Kenjaku that nobody saw coming

Takaba lives out his dream in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 (Image via Shueisha and Twitter/@prmasss)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 begins with Takaba and Kenjaku walking out on stage, where they start doing a bit about Kenjaku asking Takaba to help him move on Wednesday. They then introduce themselves and their comedy group, before discussing the story of Momotaro. Kenjaku reveals he doesn’t know it because his single mother never had time to tell him the tale.

However, this is revealed to be a lie, prompting Takaba to call Kenjaku a pain in the *ss. Takaba then accuses Kenjaku of being hostile, before they dive back into the Momotaro story and bit. Kenjaku questions if Momotaro is actually the biological son of the elderly couple in the story, but the two then begin acting as though they’re in the Momotaro story.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 then saw them continue the Momotaro skit before saying they’ve found a golden retriever. They “feed” the kibi dango to the dog, before Takaba tries to end the skit while Kenjaku “calls the owner” of the dog. They then do a bit on the demon lair’s Yelp score, which they say is a 2.1-star rating.

Kenjaku “cancels their reservation” before saying they’ll send the monkey and the pheasant from the Momotaro story ahead of them. Takaba yells at Kenjaku for not following the most basic rule of not splitting up one’s forces, to which he responds that the pheasant wouldn’t do much as a soldier anyway.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 then sees them question whether they return the dog they found or sacrifice the lives of the monkey and the pheasant. Kenjaku then says they’re going to kill the pheasant because keeping an anxious pet owner worried feels very “unpheasant.” After this, Kenjaku asks Takaba if he’s okay, to which he says he is but he’s just thinking it’s about time for the show of his dreams to end.

Takaba admits that he was far from a perfect comedian up until now and that on this stage, even seeing Kenjaku’s fangirls makes him happy. He says he wants to keep going and that he doesn’t want this to end as tears well up in his eyes. Kenjaku tells him not to cry so he doesn’t spoil the mood before they say goodnight to the crowd and return to reality.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 sees Takaba lying on the ground in ceremonial clothing, saying thanks to Kenjaku. In response, Kenjaku says he really was funny on stage, seemingly genuine in saying so. However, right after saying this, Kenjaku realizes that Yuta Okkotsu is behind him, preparing to attack with his sword.

Kenjaku tries to turn around and use his Antigravity Curse Technique Reversal, but Okkotsu circles around him and attacks him from the back. Kenjaku questions what Yuta is doing here and how he didn’t notice his enormous amount of Cursed Energy moving as his decapitated head slides off his body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 then realizes that because Takaba didn’t want anyone interrupting their show, his Cursed Technique completely blocked off the outside world. Kenjaku’s severed head then asks Yuta if this was the plan from the beginning, to which Yuta responds that Takaba doesn’t kill people. The chapter ends with Kenjaku saying it’s a shame to bow out before finishing, but promising that his will will be inherited by someone else.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 is a fairly exciting and satisfying end to the fight between Takaba and Kenjaku. While most of their set is likely to go over the heads of most non-Japanese readers, it’s clear that the comedic writing within is sound. Furthermore, there are sections of the bit that are still funny despite the language and culture barriers within.

The issue also provides an incredibly satisfying resolution in the form of Okkotsu’s intervention. This also explains why Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma were next out against Sukuna rather than Yuta, despite his earlier words that he would be after Hajime Kashimo. Likewise, the end of Kenjaku versus Takaba in this latest release sets up a return to Yuji and Higuruma versus Sukuna in the coming installment.

