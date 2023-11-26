Jujutsu Kaisen has already introduced Kenjaku's successor (& it sets up the return of a major character)

Jujutsu Kaisen, the popular shonen franchise, has captivated fans with its intricate world-building and complex characters. One of the key antagonists in the series is Kenjaku, an enigmatic sorcerer who represents some of the biggest flaws within the jujutsu world. However, recent developments in the storyline suggest that Kenjaku's legacy is far from over.

Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, a group of half-human, half-curse fetuses are created by the evil sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo. Choso, one of the Death Paintings, has a significant connection with Yuji Itadori and all three play a crucial role in the ongoing conflict with the antagonist Kenjaku.

Kenjaku may transfer himself into Choso's body after the events of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter

To understand the potential connection between Choso and Kenjaku, we must revisit the origins of the Death Paintings. The Death Painting cursed spirits, also known as the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, are a group of unique entities within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. These cursed spirits are half-human, half-curse fetuses that were created by the sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo, who served as a vessel for the enigmatic antagonist, Kenjaku.

The origins of the Death Paintings can be traced back to the Meiji Era, during which an unknown woman became pregnant with a human-curse hybrid. Ostracized by her family, she sought refuge at a temple where jujutsu sorcery was practiced. It was there that she encountered Noritoshi Kamo, who impregnated her multiple times. However, instead of allowing the pregnancies to come to term, Kamo would abort the fetuses and preserve them for future experimentation.

Eventually, the Tokyo Jujutsu High acquired possession of these preserved fetuses, sealing them within the confines of Tengen's barrier technique. These cursed spirits were kept hidden and protected for many years. However, during the Goodwill Exchange Event, the curse manipulator Mahito infiltrated the barrier and managed to steal three of the Death Paintings, setting in motion a series of events with far-reaching consequences.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kenjaku's ability to transfer consciousness

It is not far-fetched to speculate that Kenjaku may have a mechanism in place to transfer his consciousness to Choso upon his demise. Given Kenjaku's long life and extensive knowledge of sorcery, it is plausible that he possesses a Cursed Technique or trigger that allows him to continue his legacy through a chosen successor.

This theory gains credibility when one considers the intricate nature of Jujutsu Kaisen's plot and the connections between its characters.

Choso: The last survivor among the Death Paintings

Among the Death Paintings, Choso is the sole survivor besides Yuji Itadori, the series' protagonist. This survivor status grants Choso a unique position within the narrative, making him a compelling candidate to carry on Kenjaku's will. The parallel between Yuji and Choso, both having experienced loss and betrayal at the hands of Kenjaku, sets the stage for a deeply personal and intense confrontation.

If Choso indeed becomes Kenjaku's successor, it would be fitting for Yuji to face the daunting task of having to confront and potentially eliminate him. Having already been forced to kill one of Choso's brothers alongside Nobara, the weight of this responsibility would add another layer of complexity to Yuji's character development.

However, it is unlikely that Yuji would face this challenge alone. The return of Kugisaki Nobara, a beloved character who has been absent from the storyline, seems imminent. She would provide support and be a formidable ally in the battle against Choso.

As Jujutsu Kaisen progresses, the introduction of Choso as Kenjaku's successor opens up new possibilities and adds depth to the narrative. The intricate connections between characters, the legacy of the Death Paintings, and the potential transfer of consciousness, all contribute to an engaging and suspenseful storyline.

Whether Choso truly inherits Kenjaku's will or if his fate diverges in unexpected ways, the stage is set for a gripping confrontation that will undoubtedly shape the future of Jujutsu Kaisen.

