Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai confirms University Arc anime adaptation

On Monday, December 4, 2023, the official website of Rascal Does Not Dream anime announced the anime adaptation for the University Arc with a new special illustration. The illustration is drawn by the artist for the original light novel series Kēji Mizoguchi.

Rascal Does Not Dream is a Japanese light novel series written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Kēji Mizoguchi. The series began publishing in April 2014. Since then, ASCII Media Works has published thirteen volumes of the series. Soon after, the light novel series received an anime adaptation by CloverWorks, followed by three movies.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, the official website and X account of Rascal Does Not Dream anime revealed a new special illustration of Mai Sakurajima. As revealed by the website, the new illustration depicts Mai Sakurajima in her time as a college student as the upcoming anime will adapt the University Arc.

The original illustration has been drawn by the artist who did the illustrations for the light novel series - Kēji Mizoguchi. In addition, the X account revealed that a special promotional video for the upcoming anime was being aired in theaters after the film Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. The film was released in Japan on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In addition, the website announcement asked fans to look out for future news surrounding the anime series as the franchise was set to celebrate its 5th anniversary this year.

What is Rascal Does Not Dream series about?

Hajime Kamoshida and Kēji Mizoguchi's series follows the life of high school student Sakuta Azusagawa who happens to meet a teenage actress from his school Mai Sakurajima. He first saw her wearing a bunny girl outfit while wandering through a library. Surprisingly, no one else other than Azusagawa was able to notice her odd presence.

This left Mai intrigued as she was going through a phenomenon due to which no one was able to notice her no matter what type of clothes she wore. However, Azusagawa was able to see her. Upon learning about the same, Azusagawa called the phenomenon "Adolescence Syndrome" and began his investigation to solve the mystery behind the same.

During his investigation, he becomes close to Mai eventually starting to date her. Meanwhile, he also happened to confront other girls who suffered from "Adolescence Syndrome," one of them being his sister Kaede.

