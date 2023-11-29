Kagurabachi chapter 12 spoilers and raw scans: The Kamunabi confronts Genichi Sojo

While Kagurabachi chapter 12 is set to release on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans have already arrived. As was expected, the chapter saw the Kamunabi taking charge to confront Genichi Sojo. On the other hand, Chihiro followed the plans and infiltrated the base where Sojo's men kept Char captive.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira recovering from the injuries he sustained from his battle against the Mafia Boss, Genichi Sojo. He also learned the actual reason why Sojo had abducted Char. As such, he joined the Kamunabi elite squad and resolved to bring back the little girl.

Kagurabachi chapter 12 spoilers show Sojo preparing to face the Kamunabi

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 12, titled Preparation, begins with the bespectacled Kamunabi sorcerer telling Chihiro about their plan. Apparently, he employed someone to track Sojo's whereabouts. Once they send him an update, the group will move accordingly.

Later, Shiba asks Chihiro about his pain and notices his unwavering conviction. Suddenly, he remembers a moment of him, Azami, and Chihiro from when he was 18, and something sparks his thoughts. At that moment, the protagonist gets a phone call, which is probably from the Kamunabi sorcerers.

Kagurabachi chapter 12 then shifts the location to Sojo's place. While bathing, the Mafia boss thinks about Chihiro's words about him being Kunishige Rokuhira's son. However, he never heard of Kunishige having any kids. Interestingly, there were no official records available about him after the war.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, he couldn't even find details about the seventh Enchanted Blade. At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 12, three men visit Sojo's hideout. The gang's leader returns the product (an enchanted blade's replica) the Mafia Boss sold them.

Even though they eliminated their target using the sword, the man tells Sojo how it blew up their ace member. After a few exchanges of words, the man attacks Sojo only to get killed. In fact, the Mafia Boss ruthlessly kills all three intruders while having a bath.

The spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 12 then show him thinking about the Enchanted Blade's creation process. After finishing his bath, the Mafia sorcerer decides to fight Chihiro again to understand the Enchanted Blade and Datenseki's connection.

Sojo demonstrating Cloud Gouger in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, he needed to comprehend Cloud Gouger's power to accomplish his mission. As such, he retrieves the blade from one of his lackeys and heads out. He perfectly knew that the Kamunabi would be waiting for him outside.

Following a long monologue concerning the relationship between the sorcerers and the civilians, Sojo prepares to battle the Kamunabi. Kagurabachi chapter 12 then sees the bespectacled Kamunabi sorcerer (whose name was revealed as Ikuto Hagiwara) observing his opponent.

Kagurabachi chapter 12 then shifts the location to a hideout where the Mafia Boss has been keeping Char captive. A couple of Sojo's subordinates, including sorcerers, were guarding the place. Suddenly, they notice a black goldfish floating around with a shadowy figure standing in the distance.

To their fright, the figure turned out to be none other than Chihiro. In a matter of seconds, the dark-haired protagonist killed two out of three guards. According to the spoilers, the chapter ends with Chihiro staring down at the terrified guard.

