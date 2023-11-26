Kagurabachi chapter 11: Chihiro resolves to rescue Char from Sojo as he joins the special Kamunabi squad

After a fabulous chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 11 explored the fate of Char and Hinao and revealed Genichi Sojo's sinister plan. Additionally, the chapter introduced the five elite members of Kamunabi whom Azami had specially assigned to take care of Sojo.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Genichi Sojo's men capture Char upon his orders. The Mafia boss had instructed them to create a diversion so that they could successfully abduct the little girl. As for his battle against Chihiro, it was interrupted by Kamunabi's arrival. The dark-haired protagonist swore to end Sojo's life and rescue her.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 highlights: The secret of the enchanted blade's creation gets revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 11 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 52 on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Awaken, the chapter kicked off with Chihiro waking up in a hospital, remembering his battle against Genichi Sojo. Suddenly, the image of Char's severed leg appeared in his thoughts.

At that precise moment, Azami and Shiba arrived at the hospital and asked Chihiro about his health. Azami mentioned that while they could have taken him to a better Kamunabi facility, they didn't want to risk his identity to get on the records, considering many Kamunabi members didn't like his father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When Chihiro asked them about Char and Hinao's status, Shiba assured him that they were able to save Hinao's life. As for Char, while they couldn't locate her whereabouts, Shiba was hopeful that the girl was still alive.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 then saw Shiba telling Chihiro about the information he received from the Cylinder Head sorcerer. It was revealed that Sojo had Datenseki, the source material for the Enchanted Blade's creation.

Datenseki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter explained that this unique ore was first found during the Seitei War. Kagurabachi chapter 11 then shifted the location to Sojo's base, where he explained to one of his lackeys about the ore's secret.

According to him, the Datenseki constantly expanded the spirit energy contained in it, which was enough to damage a human being's body. Even if one were to make blades with them, the result would have remained the same.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 11 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kunishige Rokuhira (Chihiro's father) was the only person in history to stabilize this power and forge the legendary blades. According to Shiba, Sojo believed that he could use the Kyonagi clan's DNA with the ore to make such Katanas, which is why he abducted Char.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 then explained that the cells of a Kyonagi clan member hold the key to stabilizing the chaotic power of the ore. After that, the chapter saw Char locked up inside a cell for experiments. Back at the hospital, Shiba apologized to Chihiro for not anticipating Sojo's attack.

The Kamunabi members in Kagurabachi chapter 11 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Azami assured Chihiro and explained how he prepared a special Kamunabi squad to defeat Sojo and his Cloud Gouger. Since Chihiro had experience with an Enchanted Blade, Azami wanted to introduce him to the squad.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 then saw five members of the Kamunabi entering the hospital. One of them informed Chihiro that they had inspected one of Sojo's bases, but it was unoccupied. As such, they issued another investigation and would move once they could find it.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Kamunabi sorcerers then asked Chihiro for information regarding the Cloud Gouger blade to come up with a better course of action. The protagonist accepted it, but he wanted to be part of their plan.

Many Kamunabi sorcerers were initially against it but changed their minds once they heard his feats during the battle against Genichi Sojo. However, Kagurabachi chapter 11 then revealed that the muscle fiber of Chihiro's left arm was shredded following his battle against Genichi Sojo.

As a result, he couldn't use the blade for a month. However, Chihiro wasn't the kind of sorcerer to sit back and do nothing. The bespectacled sorcerer from Kamunabi noticed the protagonist's resolve and told him about their primary plan of killing Sojo.

He advised Chihiro that while they fight the Mafia boss, he should sneak in and rescue the little girl. Kagurabachi chapter 11 ended with Chihiro joining the Kamunabi for the grand plan.

