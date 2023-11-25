Blue Lock chapter 242 Spoilers: Ness's sad childhood and first meeting with Kaiser revealed

On November 29, 2023, Blue Lock chapter 242 will be released. However, spoilers for the episode have already surfaced online. As teased by chapter 241 of the manga, this chapter served as a backstory for Bastard Munchen's Alexis Ness. It highlighted his motivation to become a soccer player and touched briefly on his first interaction with Michael Kaiser.

The previous chapter of the Blue Lock manga set up the long-awaited backstory for Kaiser and Ness. As seen in the story, Kaiser and Ness have a pretty interesting relationship, with the latter being extremely devoted to the former despite being treated poorly most of the time. Viewers wanted to learn more about their relationship now that their past was finally being explored.

Blue Lock chapter 242 spoilers: Exploring the complete backstory of Alexis Ness

As per the spoilers, Blue Lock chapter 242 is titled The Magician and The Blue Rose: Part 1. This short arc is supposed to shed light on Alexis Ness's history with Michael Kaiser. In the first part, readers will get to witness Ness's journey as a soccer player and how meeting Kaiser changed his life and made him believe in "the impossible."

The first page of Blue Lock chapter 242 shows the readers a glimpse at Ness's past and his parents, who were both renowned scientists. It was revealed that growing up, Ness was fascinated by the concept of magic. However, none of his family members shared that passion.

It was also revealed that Ness had two older siblings: a brother and a sister. However, neither of them sympathized with Ness and always shut him down whenever he tried to express his love for magic.

Once, Ness was playing in the snow, creating a snowman and pretending to summon a golemn with his magic staff. When his siblings found out what he was up to, they destroyed his snowman and broke his staff. Furthermore, they berated and belittled him for believing in magic, even going so far as to call him an "idiot and a complete failure."

It's clear to every reader by now that Ness has been abused and neglected throughout his childhood, which might have been the reason for his tolerance of Kaiser's poor behavior.

However, at one point in Blue Lock chapter 242, readers get to see how Ness developed his passion for soccer. One day, he came across a soccer match and witnessed how a player's single goal can engulf people with ecstasy to the point where the entire stadium might seem to be shaking.

Thereby, Ness came to the realization that soccer players might be wizards, which created in him a deep love and passion for the sport.

While his entire family dedicated themselves to the field of science, Ness dedicated himself to soccer as he desperately tried to prove his family wrong with his success in the sport. He aimed to represent his country, Germany, and become someone who could "cast his magic on the world."

As he tried out for Germany's top club, Bastard Munchen, Ness realized that his journey to the top might not be so easy. He was outmatched against the other players on the field, and his resolve slowly started faltering.

As he was starting to remember his family's words on how he would never achieve success in soccer, Michael Kaiser appeared in front of him, asking if he believed in "the impossible." Ness looked up and saw Kaiser as a savior who reached out to him in a world that was filled with darkness. With this, Blue Lock chapter 242 came to a conclusion.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 242 spoilers

The raw scans for Blue Lock chapter 242 highlighted the tragic childhood of Alexis Ness and gave the viewers a hint of why he is so devoted to Michael Kaiser. He has been shown to be neglected and treated poorly by his entire family throughout his life.

Despite being demotivated by his family at every turn for his passion, Ness tried to prove them wrong by becoming a top player who could proudly represent his country in the major leagues.

The next chapter will continue Kaiser and Ness's backstory and show the readers how the former lifted the latter out of his darkness and helped him become an integral part of Bastard Munchen.

