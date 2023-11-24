Nier: Automata anime cour 2 production officially announced

Friday, November 24, 2023, saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime series announce that the Nier: Automata anime cour 2 was officially confirmed as being in production. The news was announced in a tweet which featured a nearly 40-second video, mainly composed of clips from the anime’s first cour in a black-and-white color filter.

The final moments of the trailer, however, appeared to feature some shots from the Nier: Automata anime cour 2, which it officially announced as in production. Unfortunately, there seems to be no further news available on the second cour besides this production announcement at the time of this article’s writing.

The Neir: Automata anime cour 2 news is incredibly exciting, especially when considering the plethora of delays and production interruptions the first cour had. With this news coming just over three months after the initial announcement of the second cour, fans can likely expect to see the new production debut in late 2024 or early 2025.

Nier: Automata anime cour 2 production announcement is exciting despite lack of supplementary info

As mentioned above, there’s simply no additional news on the Nier: Automata anime cour 2 available at the time of this article’s writing. While fans can expect further information to be revealed in the coming weeks and months, this leaves plenty to speculate on in the meantime, especially given the issues the first cour faced.

The first cour, which premiered in January 2023, faced several issues which caused delays due to the impact of COVID-19 on production. Some episodes were delayed by a week, while others were delayed by closer to a month. The final four episodes of the series were put on an indefinite hiatus for several months before finally airing in July 2023 to conclude.

As a result, animation studio A-1 Pictures could be on the outs given the production issues it faced in the first cour. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case at the time of this article’s writing, given that the official Aniplex of America account retweeted the announcement post. At a minimum, it suggests that the production team’s current plan is to stick with A-1 Pictures for the production of the Nier: Automata anime cour 2.

The first cour was directed by Ryoji Masuyama, who was also in charge of the series composition alongside Yoko Taro. Jun Nakai served as character designer and chief animation director, while Hirofumi Sakagami served as the art director. MONACA was in charge of the music composition for the series. Starring Japanese and English voice actors for the series included Yui Ishikawa and Kira Buckland as 2B and Natsuki Hanae and Kyle McClarley as 9S.

