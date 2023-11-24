One Piece chapter 1099: Kuma becomes a Tyrant as hope for Bonney's salvation is found

One Piece chapter 1099’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, November 23, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the chapter’s dialogue. While this unofficial translation is done by fans rather than Shueisha’s own team, the fan translations have historically proven to be very accurate and sometimes even preferable to the officials.

As a result, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1099’s events like the issue has already been officially released by Shueisha. Within, fans learn of the origins of Dr. Vegapunk and Kuma’s Pacifista project, as well as the role the latter’s cooperation played in saving his adoptive daughter’s life and more.

One Piece chapter 1099 sees Kuma finally become “the Tyrant” in order to save Bonney’s life

One Piece chapter 1099: The return of the King

Kuma is forced to become "the Tyrant" in One Piece chapter 1099

One Piece chapter 1099 began with Kuma having rescued several people in the Sorbet Kingdom from a raging wildfire burning their homes. It’s quickly revealed that King Bekori is doing the same thing as the Goa Kingdom with their Gray Terminal in order to curry favor with the Celestial Dragons.

The people protested this publicly, but King Bekori ordered his soldiers to kill anyone who spoke out against his edict. The scene then shifted to Kuma’s church, where Bonney wondered if her father would be okay while the wounded were tended to inside. Kuma, meanwhile, was fighting King Bekori and his forces, using a massive Ursa Shock to complete what would be known as Sorbet Kingdom’s “One Man Revolution.”

One Piece chapter 1099 then sees Saint Jaygarcia Saturn learning of this news in Mariejois, also learning that Kuma took the throne. However, he still lived in the church, when someone who looked like Ginny was seen running laps around the church. This was revealed to be Bonney who was using her Age-Age Fruit powers to turn into her adult form, the one fans are most familiar with.

Bonney then transformed back into a child but was unable to transform into an old woman. The former King Bulldog and his mother, Queen Dowager Conny, then arrived to seek a meeting with Kuma. He revealed that Bekori was plotting another comeback for the Kingdom’s throne, with propaganda claiming Kuma was responsible for Kuma’s sickening actions.

One Piece chapter 1099 saw Bulldog assert that this meant the World Government was backing him, prompting Kuma to say he’ll fight him once more, but he won’t be able to stay in Sorbet. He then asks Bulldog to take the throne, as well as take in Bonney (who has now transformed into an old woman thanks to using Conny as a muse).

Kuma then says goodbye to Bonney before going to meet Bekori at sea, where he sinks the entire Marine fleet accompanying Bekori by himself. Bekori’s fate is left unknown, but Kuma goes to sea after and becomes a pirate. Bonney, meanwhile, is shown to be missing her father dearly. Conny explains that Kuma did this to be a hero, but she says she doesn’t care since she’s her father.

One Piece chapter 1099: The search for a cure

One Piece chapter 1099 then saw Bonney restate her intention to become a pirate when she turns 10, while Kuma is shown to be searching the world for a cure for Bonney’s disease. He’s shown to be visiting all the islands he sent the Straw Hats to following the Sabaody Archipelago arc’s events.

Eventually, he ends up reuniting with Dragon and the Revolutionary Army, where the current commanders save for Koala and Sabo are seen. Dragon reveals that Ivankov and Inazuma were caught and sent to Impel Down, but doesn’t explain how this happened. Belo Betty then asks Kuma if she can become Eastern Army Commander since Dragon wouldn’t let anyone take Ginny’s old title without Kuma's permission.

One Piece chapter 1099 sees Kuma allowing this, before saying he wishes he could rejoin the Revolutionaries. Dragon then talks to Kuma about Dr. Vegapunk, saying he’s only suggesting it now because the security around him will be lax as he switches labs due to the Punk Hazard explosion. Kuma thanks Dragon for the lead and says he’ll return to his side once Bonney is cured, to which Dragon tells his friend to go where the winds of fate take him.

Kuma then returns to the Sorbet Kingdom, where he reunites with Bonney who, as a child, is shown to be capable of beating full-grown men in sparring matches. The two then head to Egghead Island, where they introduce themselves to Dr. Vegapunk himself. He asks to study Kuma’s muscles before realizing Bonney, and revealing that he can cure her disease as she plays with Sentomaru.

However, One Piece chapter 1099 sees Dr. Vegapunk say that the cost will be incredibly expensive due to the technology needed. He then asks Kuma if he’s a Buccaneer, which Kuma confirms. Dr. Vegapunk then asks if he can clone Kuma for his upcoming clone soldier project, requesting his blood and permission to clone him.

He says that if Kuma agrees, he’ll perform Bonney’s treatment for free. Kuma then asks what he’ll do with his soldiers, to which Dr. Vegapunk says they’ll be Marines that will protect the weak and helpless while fighting off evil pirates. Kuma comments on how Dragon was right about Dr. Vegapunk being open with his ambitions, as well as eccentric and trustworthy.

One Piece chapter 1099 sees Kuma suggesting that being cloned could be the reason he was born, adding that he’d make a deal with the devil if it meant curing Bonney. Meanwhile, in Mariejois, Saint Saturn is listening in on this conversation and beginning his own plot for the cloning of Kuma. The chapter ends with Kuma calling himself a pacifist, inspiring the name Pacifista for the clones.

One Piece chapter 1099: In summation

Overall, this latest issue is an exciting one which seemingly sets up the final stages of Kuma’s long and storied flashback. With a path to Bonney being cured established and the origins of the Pacifista set up, all that remains to be addressed is the transformation of Kuma into the first Pacifista and the heartbreak that follows for Bonney.

Likewise, fans can expect to be back to contemporary events relatively soon after One Piece chapter 1099. While the subsequent release will certainly still focus on Kuma’s flashback, the release after next should see fans getting back to the showdown on Egghead Island.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

