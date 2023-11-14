One Piece: Every Devil Fruit that can manipulate time, explained

A trademark feature of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series, Devil Fruits deprives its users of the ability to swim but grants them special permanent superhuman powers. Upon achieving significant mastery of his Devil Fruit, the user reaches a stage called “Awakening”, which provides much greater and more effective abilities connected to the item's potential.

Depending on the type of power they gift, Devil Fruits can be grouped into three classes. Notably, the Paramecia category includes all Devil Fruits other than those that enable the users to turn their bodies into animals (Zoan) or natural elements (Logia).

Paramecia users can alter their surroundings or their own bodies to perform peculiar feats, as well as to generate and manipulate substances. Some Paramecia even grant time-manipulating powers. The owners of these Devil Fruits aren’t very strong, but in the hands of a powerful Haki user, their time-affecting abilities would be truly dreadful.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1099.

Bonney's Age-Age Fruit and all other time-manipulating Devil Fruits revealed in One Piece as of chapter 1099

1) Time-Time Fruit

Kozuki Toki (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The wife of the late Kozuki Oden, as well as the mother of Momonosuke and Hiyori, Toki was born around 830 years before One Piece’s present narration. As the owner of the Time-Time Fruit, she could send herself or others years or even decades into the future.

Toki’s Devil Fruit ability only allowed her to go forward in time, preventing her from traveling back into the past. Thus, any trip into the future would be totally irreversible. She used the Time-Time Fruit several times, traveling for an aggregate of eight centuries.

Toki's last moment in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Usually, Toki employed her Devil Fruit power to escape from dangerous situations by reaching a future far enough that the danger would be long past. As such, she lived through many different eras.

In her last travel, Toki met Oden, whom she eventually married. After her husband’s death, she used the Time-Time Fruit to send her son Momonosuke and some of the Red Scabbards twenty years into the future, enabling them to escape from the Beasts Pirates.

Toki perished during the arson of Oden’s castle, which means that the Time-Time Fruit has respawned somewhere. Therefore, a new user of this Devil Fruit might be on the loose.

2) Ripe-Ripe Fruit

Shinobu as seen during the Wano Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A veteran kunoichi who joined the Kozuki Family, Shinobu is particularly versed with shurikenjutsu and stealth moves. As her tasks mostly revolve around espionage and escape techniques, she possesses a Devil Fruit power that is perfect in this regard.

Owing to the Ripe-Ripe Fruit, Shinobu can make anything she touches, including living beings, rapidly mature. If the process isn’t stopped, the target decays. Whether inanimate or alive, any target that Shinobu uses her abilities on won’t be able to return to the original state, as the effect can’t be reversed.

Shinobu using the Ripe-Ripe Fruit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In the manga, the Ripe-Ripe Fruit wasn’t particularly emphasized. Still, it surely has the potential to be a highly versatile asset in battle. It can be used to get past obstacles, weaken the enemy’s weapons, and gain several other advantages.

During the Onigashima Raid, the 8-year-old Momonosuke asked Shinobu to use her Devil Fruit powers to make him an adult. She fulfilled the kid’s wish, employing the Ripe-Ripe Fruit to instantly age up the former’s body.

It must be noted that while his physique was altered, Momonosuke’s mind didn’t change, remaining that of a child, which shows that the Ripe-Ripe Fruit can age people’s bodies, but has no effect on their brain.

3) Age-Age Fruit

Jewelry Bonney (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Jewelry Bonney owes a great deal of her effectiveness to the Age-Age Fruit. As one of the Worst Generation’s Eleven Supernovas, the mightiest rookie pirates, Bonney is, at least to the present day, the most accomplished time-manipulating character in One Piece.

As the Age-Age Fruit’s owner, Bonney can manipulate the aging process of any target, provided that she can physically touch it. Her powers work on both organic and inorganic matter, but, when applied to living beings, the age manipulation has only a temporary effect.

If Bonney hits a human target with her Devil Fruit abilities, she will cause said person’s body to rapidly and notably decrease or increase its age. To weaken or disable her enemies, Bonney typically turns them into little children or elderly people, drastically lowering their battle prowess.

Bonney can freely manipulate the age of her targets (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With the Age Skewer technique, Bonney can infuse the Age-Age Fruit’s powers into a weapon. Upon thrusting it into a human target, the person will rejuvenate until he turns into a helpless child. The Aging Shock instead allows Bonney to age a metallic object, corroding and eventually breaking it.

Bonney can also use her Devil Fruit abilities on herself, altering her age to conceal herself and infiltrate places, or turning herself into a child to make her foes drop their guard. Moreover, she can perform Distorted Future to age herself up into a different future, changing her body accordingly.

She can age herself up into an alternate future in which her body becomes large and muscular, similar to that of a Buccaneer. Given the Age-Age Fruit’s efficacy and versatility, is easy to understand how she became a major rookie pirate.

4) Slow-Slow Fruit

Foxy as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Upon eating the Slow-Slow Fruit, the user will become a “Slowpoke Human” who can emit special particles called Noroma Photons. For 30 seconds, anything the Noroma Photons come into contact with, whether objects or living beings, gets noticeably slowed down.

Potentially, this Devil Fruit is a genuine threat in battle, as its successful usage would enable the user to move freely while his enemy is, substantially, immobilized for half a minute.

As such, the user has more than enough time to inflict lethal damage. The person trapped in the state of slow motion will also be affected by attacks in a similar fashion until the 30-second time expires, meaning that the user can strike multiple times, with the target experiencing the effect all at once.

Foxy can't exploit the Slow-Slow Fruit's real potential (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

It might seem a rather daring comparison but the Slow-Slow Fruit’s effect resembles the iconic and deadly time freeze typically performed by Dio Brando’s Stand The World in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

However, the user of the Slow-Slow Fruit in One Piece is a pretty weak character. Foxy lacks the prowess to fully exploit the real potential of his Devil Fruit, and probably never even pondered the issue, as he mainly uses it to perform weird moves within the context of the Davy Back Fight game.

It's clear that, in the hands of a top-tier individual or even a powerful Yonko Commander-level fighter, the Slow-Slow Fruit would be a fearsome asset. Suffice to think about a Yonko blocking another one with the Noroma Photons, and thus gaining a free shot at the former.

5) Return-Return Fruit

Ain as seen in One Piece Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Return-Return Fruit was owned by Ain, a former Navy officer who became the second-in-command of Z’s Neo Marines. Using her Devil Fruit, Ain could force anyone and anything she struck to return twelve years younger.

Ain’s abilities enable her to weaken or incapacitate her foes and affect the surroundings similarly to how Bonney does with her Devil Fruit. However, the Return-Return Fruit only enables the user to decrease the age, while with the Age-Age Fruit, it can be raised or reduced.

By using the Return-Return Fruit’s ability enough times on the same person, said individual can be reverted to before they were born and thus would die for being erased by existence. Likewise, objects can be destroyed.

Ain beat several Straw Hats, but was no match for Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ain can use her abilities even from afar, generating punk energy balls through which she activates her powers. She can also attack in creative ways, such as reverting the surroundings to their original state in order to harmful or disadvantageous consequences for her enemy.

Combining her Devil Fruit abilities with her agility, Ain easily beat Chopper and Nami. She also subdued Brook and Nico Robin. Using the Return-Return Fruit to affect the terrain, Ain tried to engage Roronoa Zoro, but she was no match for the swordsman, who promptly defeated her.

The Return-Return Fruit is pretty interesting and so is Ain's character. However, they only appear within the context of the movie One Piece Film: Z, which allegedly makes them not canon to the main original storyline.

