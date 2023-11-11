Are Celestial Dragons strong in One Piece? Abilities of the series' ruling class, explained

One Piece has an immense worldbuilding and the Celestial Dragons are perhaps one of the most mysterious aspects of the series. They are the ones who helped with the creation of the World Government and their attitude as well as their actions are oftentimes despicable, which was clearly shown during the Sabaody arc in the series.

Furthermore, a lot of One Piece fans wonder if these characters have special abilities. The truth of the matter is that the answer is not that simple. Much like it happens in real life, this group of people cannot be generalized as there are characters that break the mold. However, there are some special elements that need to be taken into account regarding the Celestial Dragons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

Explaining the abilities of the Celestial Dragons in One Piece

Expand Tweet

The Celestial Dragons are the ruling class in One Piece because their ancestors helped with the foundation of the World Government. They have eternal privileges across the world. This is why the vast majority of the Celestial Dragons are dehumanized people who mistreat others, have slaves, and overall are often depicted as despicable individuals.

In that regard, a lot of fans have wondered what special abilities these characters have since they haven't been overthrown in years. The truth of the matter is that, barring a few examples like Doflamingo and the Gorosei, most of the Celestial Dragons don't have special abilities like Haki or a Devil Fruit. They are just regular people who happen to be from the ruling class.

The reason why they remain at the top of the food chain in the One Piece universe is because they have the entire Navy and other organizations at their disposal. The World Government is ruled by the Celestial Dragons, at least when it comes to the Gorosei and their influence across the world. This is why they can't be overthrown since the world's greatest power is constantly backing them, which is a major plot point in the series.

The nature of the World Government

The World Government (Image via Toei Animation).

The Celestial Dragons and the World Government are directly connected and one cannot be understood without the other. However, it's also very true that not much has been revealed about their origins and why the government is so in debt to the ancestors of the Celestial Dragons, especially considering how many centuries have passed since the former's foundation.

This is probably going to be one of the main conflicts in the One Piece finale since that is going to explain the World Government's motivations. A lot of people want to fully understand what the Gorosei is and who or what Imu is since the latter seems to be the leader of the World Government and not much is known about them. This is going to be a pivotal moment in the franchise's history.

On the other hand, it would actually be interesting to know what the ancestors of the Celestial Dragons did in order to help with the foundation of the World Government. This is very important because it means that they played a major role in that situation and perhaps with the Void Century as well.

Final thoughts

One Piece is a series with a lot of mysteries and the full extent of the Celestial Dragons is one of them. They are the ruling class of the series, although much remains to be seen about who they are and what they can do, especially considering the abilities that Doflamingo and the Gorosei have.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.