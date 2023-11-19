One Piece Episode 1085: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1085 is set to release on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following the anime-original reveal of additional adventures the Straw Hats had during the Wano arc, viewers are excited to return to manga-canon events, which should see the arc end.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information available for One Piece episode 1085 at the time of writing this article. That being said, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

This article will fully break down all available release information for One Piece Episode 1085 and will also speculate on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1085 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1085 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, November 26, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Thus, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

The episode is set to be released on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Sunday, November 26, 2023

What to expect (speculative)

With the anime set to return to contemporary manga-canon events, One Piece Episode 1085 should see Kin’emon and Momonosuke finally reach the Straw Hats. Here, fans can expect them to pick a fight with Luffy and the others for not saying goodbye to them specifically. They might do so by citing the time they’ve spent together and the adventures they’ve had as why they’re angry

At this point, One Piece Episode 1085 should also see Yamato appear, where they’ll likely reveal that they also did not get a goodbye from the Straw Hats. This will likely lead to an explanation from Luffy as to why these three weren’t given goodbyes. The episode might end on Yamato’s decision of whether or not to join and set sail with Luffy’s crew.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

