One Piece Chapter 1099: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece Chapter 1099 is set to release on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 AM JST. With Kuma set to reunite with an old adversary who arguably set his life down the path it took, fans are expecting to see him turn almost savage in his efforts to protect the Sorbet Kingdom.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1099 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1099, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1099 likely to focus on Kuma’s efforts against returning King Bekori, sets up his “Tyrant” moniker

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1099 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Monday, November 27, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1099 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4 PM, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, November 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 AM, Monday, November 27, 2023.

Chapter 1098 recap

One Piece Chapter 1098 begins by showcasing Kuma two years after Ginny’s capture, revealing him to have become much more savage and ruthless. He is even going to various revolutionary battlefields by himself, putting his life in danger and wearing himself thin. After one such victory, a boat is seen sailing the ocean, with a crying baby who is called Bonney on it with presumably her mother.

Kuma, Ivankov, and Dragon then get a call at Baltigo from Ginny, who reveals that she’s dying and wants to say goodbye to them all. Kuma immediately knows she’s at the Sorbet Kingdom church they once lived in together, flying there with his Devil Fruit powers. However, he misses Ginny telling him she has always and will always love him as a result, and by the time he arrives, she has already died.

After burying Ginny, Kuma devotes himself to raising Bonney, her daughter, with a Celestial Dragon. However, Bonney eventually develops the same Sapphire Scale disease that Ginny died from, revealed to be incurable. Even if she stays out of natural light, the disease will claim her life by the time she’s 10 years old. The chapter ends with King Bekori returning to the Sorbet Kingdom just one year after Kuma receives this news.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering Bekori’s return at the end of the previous issue, One Piece chapter 1099 seems set to reveal exactly how Kuma became known as the “Tyrant,” which always seemed unfitting. Most likely, Kuma dethrones King Bekori but is forced to continue inflicting the same pain on the Sorbet Kingdom citizens that he did in order to save Bonney’s life via some sort of treatment.

Speaking of Bonney, One Piece chapter 1099 will probably see her begin to move towards a life of piracy by its end, most likely after she loses Kuma to his Pacafista transformation. Bonney’s biological father is also likely to be revealed by the issue’s end, which will set up a return to contemporary events on Egghead Island.

