One Piece's Bonney backstory resembles Law's tragic origins in a way no one thought

One Piece chapter 1098 revealed the fate of Ginny and the actual origins of Bonnie and how Kuma became her guardian. The chapter also revealed Bonnie's actual age and finally put an end to the theories that were making rounds in the fandom.

Chapter 1098 also revealed that Ginny met her demise due to the Sapphire Scale disease, a completely new disease that hadn't been mentioned before. The actual backstory of Bonnie might not yet be completely revealed but it has still managed to somewhat mirror the tragic disease-ridden past of Trafalgar D. Law.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

One Piece: Bonnie and Law share essentially the same story

In a dramatic revelation within Chapter 1098 of One Piece, the enigmatic Jewelry Bonney emerges from the shadows of mystery, unveiling a backstory that unexpectedly draws poignant parallels with the tragic origins of Trafalgar D. Water Law. The narrative unfolds to disclose that Bonney is, in fact, the offspring of a forced union between a Celestial Dragon and Ginny.

The heart-wrenching circumstances surrounding Ginny's fate add a layer of sorrow to Bonney's narrative. Ginny succumbs to the rare and devastating Sapphire Scale disease, a disease that is more obscure than the Amber Lead Syndrome that once afflicted Law during his childhood.

Following Ginny's demise, the unexpected turn of events sees Bartholomew Kuma adopting Bonney, resonating with the echoes of Law's own traumatic past, where he was essentially adopted by Corazon, who later gave him the Ope Ope devil fruit in order to cure his Amber Lead disease.

The parallel deepens as the narrative unfolds, revealing that Bonney herself falls victim to the Sapphire Scale disease, with a grim revelation that she will only live until the age of ten. This revelation echoes Law's own struggles against an incurable illness, the Amber Lead Syndrome, during his formative years.

The turning point in Law's narrative comes with the Ope Ope no mi being forcibly fed to him, which then allowed him to perform miracle surgeries. Using the fruit, Law becomes the sole individual in history to survive the once-deemed incurable Amber Lead disease, showcasing the transformative power of the Ope Ope no Mi.

Unlike Law's Ope Ope no Mi, which actively allowed him to cure himself, Bonney's Devil Fruit is predicted to function uniquely. It is suggested that her power may circumvent the need for a traditional cure by locking her existence at a certain age in order to prevent the Sapphire Scale disease from progressing.

The details of how Bonnie seemingly got cured of the Sapphire Scale disease haven't been mentioned. It is implied that her devil fruit might play a really pivotal role in it. There have been theories about Bonnie's devil fruit giving eternal youth to Bonnie, which might also be the property that acted as a cure for the Sapphire Scale disease.

Final thoughts

While the parallels between Jewelry Bonney and Trafalgar D. Water Law's tragic backstories are evident, the specifics of Bonney's cure from the Sapphire Scale disease remain shrouded in mystery. With the origins of her enigmatic Devil Fruit yet to be fully explored, Chapter 1099 might unravel more about Bonney's past, potentially shedding light on her recovery.

