One Piece chapter 1098 remains unfinished as Oda fails to complete all panels

One Piece chapter 1098 is coming out soon, but fans of the series are going to have to deal with some bad news as author Eiichiro Oda didn't complete the manuscript. This might surprise a lot of people, but Oda has completed all the panels of his manga run until this week.

While the author's professionalism has never been put into question, the issues behind One Piece chapter 1098 are also a reminder of the stress a lot of manga authors have to go through. It is not an easy career, and a lot of mangakas have to deal with a lot of demands that take a toll on their bodies, as has happened with Berserk's Kentaro Miura, Hunter X Hunter's Yoshihiro Togashi, and Black Clover's Yuki Tabata.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for One Piece chapter 1098.

One Piece chapter 1098 shows Oda not completing the manuscript for the first time in his career

Author Eiichiro Oda has shared a message saying that One Piece chapter 1098 is the first time in his long career that he wasn't able to complete the manuscript. This means that some of the panels of the chapter were not fully drawn, although the author has also gone on record saying that the pages can be understood and flow well, which a lot of fans would be relieved to know.

On the other hand, this news is also a reminder that manga authors are often pushed to the absolute extreme of their capabilities, and this ends up taking a huge toll on their bodies. This has been shown in the past with Yoshihiro Togashi's back problems or Yuki Tabata moving away from Shonen Jump due to health reasons.

Eiichiro Oda, in many ways, could be considered the last of a foregone generation of manga authors, and One Piece has been a legendary series with several milestones under its belt. In that regard, his health and desire to work shouldn't be mutually exclusive in any shape or form.

What the chapter is going to be about

The recent plot of the manga has focused greatly on the character of Bartholomew Kuma, and One Piece chapter 1098 isn't going to be any different. The chapter is going to give Kuma even greater focus, explaining a lot of the hardship he went through and how all of this molded him into the man he is in the present day.

On the other hand, there was also going to be greater exposition surrounding the characters of Monkey D. Dragon, Jewelry Bonney, and Ginny. This was also going to serve to explain more of the backstory of the Revolutionary Army.

