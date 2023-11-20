Kagurabachi chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 11 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #52 on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Once it is released, manga lovers will be able to read the issue in digital format via Viz Media, MangaPlus, and other affiliated platforms of Shueisha.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed how Genichi Sojo's subordinates had followed their boss' orders to create a diversion and successfully capture their primary target, Char. Sojo could have still fought Chihiro had it not been for the Kamunabi group who arrived at the scene.

As a result, the Mafia boss had no other choice but to retreat. On the other hand, Chihiro confronted Sojo's men but could not locate Char's whereabouts. Considering how the chapter ended, fans cannot wait for Kagurabachi Chapter 11 to drop.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 is expected to show Chihiro devising a plan to rescue Char

Release date, time, and where to read

Kagurabachi chapter 11 will follow the regular release schedule and will be released in the #52 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. However, for a vast majority of global fans, the chapter will be available to read on November 26 due to the varying time zones.

As of now, there's no official information indicating a hiatus for the Kagurabachi manga. As such, interested readers can read Kagurabachi Chapter 11 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, the MangaPlus app, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The release date and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 11 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 26 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 26 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 26 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 26 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 26 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, November 26 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, November 27 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, November 27 12:30 am

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 10

The chapter titled Swift began with Chihiro performing his Nishiki as a last resort against Genichi Sojo. It was revealed that the power of Nishiki added a high density of life force to every action of its user. However, Chihiro was facing difficulties controlling the power due to his worn-out condition.

Sojo too, faced problems in performing certain actions of the Cloud Gouger, considering he had only possessed it for a week. After mocking Chihiro, the mafia boss made slanderous comments about his father, which irked the protagonist.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro charged at Sojo with the Nishiki's effect still on. In response, the Mafia Boss countered with the Icicle Thorn, which the dark-haired protagonist dexterously dodged to counterattack Sojo.

Anticipating Chihiro's action, Sojo tried countering with his own blade. A series of quick actions took a heavy toll on the protagonist's body. However, he knew that he was only a swing away from finishing off the battle. At that moment, he saw a car driving past him with a familiar leg sticking out of the window.

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro didn't consider Sojo's men to be around and realized that the leg he saw belonged to Char. He quickly pursued the car while the Nishiki's effect was still on. Sojo tried to stop him, but he was ambushed by five elite members of the Kamunabi.

In the end, the appearance of Shiba and Azami forced him to retreat. Elsewhere, Chihiro successfully stopped the car and confronted the driver to ask him about Char. The driver informed him that it was all part of Genichi Sojo's grand plan.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

They created a diversion upon the Mafia boss' instructions to abduct Char. A panel in the chapter also revealed that Hinao was in a critical state. Elsewhere, Sojo reunited with his gang, who had captured Char.

They observed the little girl's unique healing abilities as her cut-off legs started growing back. As for Sojo, he refused to give up on Chihiro's enchanted blade. He looked forward to another meeting between them.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 11

Kagurabachi chapter 10 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Considering how the previous chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 11 will likely show Chihiro Rokuhira devising a plan with Shiba and Azami to rescue Char. However, before that, they will look for Hinao and immediately administer the necessary treatments.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 is also expected to see Chihiro Rokuhira reflecting on the battle, especially the Cloud Gouger's effect. He was furious to see his father's blades in the hands of those who didn't deserve to hold them. As such, he would try his best to kill Sojo, retrieve the blade, and rescue Char.

