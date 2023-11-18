Blue Lock chapter 241 spoilers: Kaiser and Ness's Backstory teased as Isagi aims for the top

While Blue Lock chapter 241 is set to come out on November 22, 2023, spoilers for the chapter have already surfaced online. In the now-available raw scans for the chapter, the Blue Lock players could be seen practicing following their recent match. Igaguri seeks some advice from Isagi, whereas Kaiser could be seen practicing hard with a single goal in mind - to become the world's number one striker and crush Isagi once and for all.

The previous chapter saw the updated auction rankings for the players following their most recent match. Some players like Nagi, Reo, and Barou saw a drop in their rankings. On the other hand, Isagi ranked second, while Rin ranked first. The chapter ended by setting the stage for an upcoming battle between Isagi, Rin, and Kaiser.

Blue Lock chapter 241 spoilers: Isagi gives Igaguri valuable advice while Ness looks back at his history with Kaiser

Isagi Yoichi as seen in the Blue Lock anime(image via Studio 8bit)

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 241, the title for the upcoming chapter is Natto and Pickled Radish. Nothing major really happened within this chapter, with the highlight being a touching conversation between Isagi Yoichi and Igaguri.

The first page of Blue Lock chapter 241 opens with a look at the heated faceoff between the other teams, as France vs Spain was announced for the seventh match while England vs Italy was announced for the eighth match. Following the announcements, the scene changes to Germany Stratum's Training Field, where the players were seen to be practicing during their break.

On the field, Hiori was discussing his pass to Isagi during their last match with other players like Raichi, Kurona, and Yukki. During their conversation, Hiori mentions that Isagi was being teased on social media due to his rivalry with Kaiser, which was evident in their last match. He showed Isagi some of the comments, which called for him and Kaiser to work as a team. Some even pointed out that they could potentially be the strongest combination in the world if they tried cooperating with each other.

Isagi was visibly fuming upon reading the comments, proclaiming that he would never work with Kaiser. Following that, the rest of the characters leave while Igaguri comes up to Isagi, asking for some advice. According to Igaguri, he hasn't played a single match as of yet and was wondering how long he could survive that way. With Isagi's ascent to the top, Igaguri desperately asked him for some advice.

Although he initially couldn't think of anything, Isagi asked Igaguri his reason behind pursuing soccer. The latter replied that his only motivation behind becoming the world's number one striker was to simply not inherit his family's temple. He didn't think highly of this goal and is visibly upset at it. However, Isagi assured him that he shouldn't compare his goal with anyone else and that it was something to be proud of.

This was seemingly enough to uplift Igaguri's spirit, as he thanked Isagi for his advice and complimented his success. He recalled the time when he met Isagi for the first time in the game of tag, reflecting on the latter's journey from the 299th position to being "the world's no.1". Their conversation ended with Igaguri offering his pickled radish to Isagi in exchange for his natto.

Blue Lock chapter 241 spoilers then saw Kaiser on the field, practicing hard as Ness watched him on. Kaiser reflected on his ambition to join a separate team and crush Bastard Munchen, but according to him, he would first need to stop losing to Isagi.

On the other hand, Ness thought back to the day when Kaiser had inspired him on the field, saying "Nothing is impossible". Following this, the chapter ends, teasing a potential backstory for the next chapter, which would shed some light on Kaiser's history with Ness.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 241 spoilers

The conversation between Isagi Yoichi and Igaguri was definitely the main focus of Blue Lock chapter 241. It showed just how much Isagi has progressed since his first appearance in Blue Lock. The next chapter would likely focus on Kaiser and Ness's backstory and highlight the reason behind the latter's devotion to the former.

