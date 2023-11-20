The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8: Release date and time

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8 is set to release on November 26, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks. Following that, the episode will be available for global audiences on various streaming platforms after a 30-minute delay.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You introduced Kusuri Yakuzen, the fifth soulmate of Rentaro Aijo. Despite her child-like appearance, Kusuri is actually a third-year student who relishes inventing unique medicines.

She even offered some of her creations to Rentaro and his girlfriends. However, things didn't end well as one of her potions backfired. Considering how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8 to drop.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 8 will see Aijo reverting the "Kiss Zombies" back to normal

Release date and time

As previously mentioned, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8 will be released next week, on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Global fans can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode after a delay of 30 minutes at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, November 26 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 26 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, November 26 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 26 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, November 26 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 26 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 26 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 26 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, November 26 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, November 26 11:30 pm

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8 streaming details

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8 can be globally streamed on the Crunchyroll platform along with other titles from the Fall 2023 season.

Additionally, anime lovers residing in Asian regions, such as India, Philippines, Vietnam, and others, can watch the episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 7

The episode began with Rentaro Aijo running to the cafeteria with his four girlfriends. On his way, he saw a red-haired bespectacled girl in the Chemistry lab and immediately felt a spark. Aijo realized that that girl was destined to be his fifth soulmate.

However, he couldn't find the right moment to talk to her since the cafeteria was about to close and he had to hurry. So, the next day he went to the chemistry lab and found a tiny, red-haired girl who introduced herself as Kusuri Yakuzen.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Kusuri spoke at length about her love for making unique medicines and even forced Aijo to try one of her inventions, the magnetic potion. Later, it was revealed that she had a mixed love potion within it to make the protagonist fall in love with her.

However, Aijo didn't want to fall in love with her like that because Kusuri's infectious energy and cuteness had already charmed him. He tried vomiting the potion but his body showed side effects. Kusuri felt guilty and forcefully kissed Aijo to administer an antidote.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

At that moment, the red-haired girl transformed into a mature-looking woman with specs. Aijo realized that it was the same woman he had seen the previous day. Kusuri mentioned that that was her true form and the tiny form was a result of an unsuccessful experiment.

She also told him that she was a third-year student. Aijo then proposed to Kusuri, who accepted his feelings without a second thought. Later, the protagonist introduced her to his other girlfriends. Even though it was an awkward situation, they all accepted it.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Kusuri then told them about her passion and asked them to try her medicines. While Karane refrained from doing so, the medicines brought interesting changes to Hakari and Shizuka. She even intended to trick Aijo into drinking one of her special potions, but the other girls had mistakenly consumed it.

Apparently, it was the "Uncontrollable-urge-to-kiss-lover" medicine. Kusuri mentioned that if a girl were to drink it, it'd turn them into a kiss-zombies. The episode ended with Karane, Hakari, and Shizuka, all ready to pounce on their lover, Aijo, to kiss him.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering how the previous episode covered Chapter 10 and 11, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8 will adapt the next two chapters. The next episode will focus on Aijo who will try to turn his girlfriends back to normal.

However, it won't be easy because they have been turned into Kiss-Zombies. If the next installment follows the manga, fans can expect an unexpected scene featuring Karane and Hakari take place in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Episode 8.

