Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off an anime? Confusion explained

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new Netflix animated series that is based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic books. The 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is a cult classic beloved by millions across the world. When the animated project was introduced, the entire fanbase was excited to see how the story would fare in this medium.

However, the medium didn’t seem to be well-defined, according to fans. Plenty of netizens seemed to be asking one question in particular - Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off an anime? Yes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is indeed an anime series that is animated by Science SARU, a Japanese animation studio.

More about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is undoubtedly an anime series and there are numerous pieces of evidence that point to the conclusion. Firstly, Netflix, the streaming platform responsible for the production of the series, announced it as an anime project. It’s quite clear that the medium was defined from the get-go.

That being said, when we take a closer look at the aesthetics of the show, it is understandable why fans are confused about the medium.

It doesn’t follow the typical art style that anime is known for. The particle effects shown when two characters clash is very reminiscent of the Pop Art movement from the 1950s. However, the character design, particularly the hair, is quite similar to how anime and manga characters are drawn. It is also important to note that this series was animated by Science SARU - the same studio that animated Devilman Crybaby, Japan Sinks: 2020, and Kimi no Iro.

Another important aspect about the anime series is that the show has been shot in Japanese. In fact, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brought in some of the biggest Japanese voice actors, who happen to be industry veterans. Some of these voice actors have starred in series like Demon Slayer and Haikyuu!!.

These are some of the reasons why the aforementioned show is undoubtedly an anime series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off main cast, staff, and streaming details

Japanese cast

Here's a list of all the Japanese voice actors in the show and some of their notable previous projects:

Ramona Flowers - Fairouz Ai (Cujoh Jolyne in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean)

Scott Pilgrim - Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer)

Stephen Stills - Anri Katsu (Chota in Dorohedoro)

Knives Chau - Aoi Koga (Yamamoto in Blue Period)

Envy Adams - Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer)

Wallace Wells - Masaya Fukunishi (Draken in Tokyo Revengers)

Stacey Pilgrim - Misato Matsuoka (Anzu in Heavenly Delusion)

Lucas Lee - Yuichi Nakamura (Tetsuro Kuroo in Haikyuu!!)

English cast

The voice actors for the English dub are as follows:

Ramona Flowers - Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Scott Pilgrim - Michael Cera

Stephen Stills - Mark Allen Webber

Knives Chau - Ellen Wong

Envy Adams - Brie Larson

Wallace Wells - Kieran Culkin

Stacey Pilgrim - Anna Kendrick

Lucas Lee - Chris Evans

Staff

Besides having a well-known cast, the show also boasts the following members in its crew:

Director - Abel Gongora

Art Director - Takayuki Kotani

Chief Animation Director - Masamichi Ishiyama

Sound Director - Eriko Kimura

Editing - Abel Góngora, Keisuke Yanagi, and Moko-chan

Theme Song Performance - Necry Talkie

Streaming details

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is available only on Netflix, since this is a Netflix original series. There are a total of 8 episodes in this series, and all of them had been released at the time of writing.

It is noteworthy to mention that the stream will not be available for free. In case fans wish to watch the anime series, they will have to avail the streaming platform’s paid services to do so.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

