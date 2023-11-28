Why you should read the Dandadan manga before the anime begins, explained 

The Dandadan anime has been officially confirmed for release in 2024, stirring excitement among fans. Animated by Science Saru, renowned for well-received adaptations such as Devilman Crybaby and the recent Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime, expectations are high for a unique production.

The announcement, though met with enthusiasm, comes as no surprise to dedicated manga fans who have long expected an anime adaptation. The inevitability of Dandadan's journey to the screen has only intensified the anticipation, with fans now eagerly awaiting the adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's captivating new-gen manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan manga is one of the most unique reading experiences

Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu stands as a captivating new-gen manga, seamlessly intertwining supernatural intrigue with heartfelt character dynamics. The manga is currently available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+ apps provide a user-friendly interface and timely updates, ensuring an authentic and immersive reading experience.

At its core, the story in Dandadan revolves around the contrasting beliefs of two high school students, Momo Ayase and Okarun. Ayase ardently believes in ghosts but dismisses the idea of aliens, while Okarun staunchly believes in extraterrestrial life but denies the existence of spirits.

The narrative takes a fascinating turn as they independently explore places connected to the supernatural, leading to the astonishing revelation that both ghosts and aliens are real. This revelation becomes the catalyst for a chain of extraordinary adventures.

Dandadan's distinctive allure lies in its sheer madness, presented in a surprisingly straightforward manner. Yukinobu Tatsu skillfully transcends conventions, seamlessly merging elements of mecha battles, horror, and scientific explanations. The characters in the manga are not mere quirky individuals - each possesses a poignant backstory intricately woven into their current situations, adding layers of emotional depth to the overall narrative.

The manga started being serialized in Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ in April 2021, with 11 tankōbon volumes by August 2023.

Despite being an underrated gem in current new-gen manga, the upcoming anime debut might propel this series to mainstream acclaim, potentially transforming it into one of the most prominent and celebrated series of its time.

This series is set to receive an anime adaptation in 2024. The announcement, which was released on November 27, 2023, has ignited excitement among enthusiasts. While specific release dates are yet to be disclosed, anticipation has been fueled by a visual teaser already unveiled.

Turbo Granny as shown in the anime (Image via Science Saru)

Science Saru, renowned for the recent Scott Pilgrim anime and mainly their Devilman Crybaby anime, will helm the animation, introducing the potential for a unique production.

The creative team behind the anime adaptation has been unveiled, featuring director Fuga Yamashiro, series composer Hiroshi Seko, music director Kensuke Ushio, character designer Naoyuki Onda, and creature designer Yoshimichi Kameda. This lineup has raised expectations for a well-crafted adaptation.

Final thoughts

Momo Ayase as shown in the anime (Image via Science Saru)

This series, with its captivating narrative and unique blend of supernatural elements, has carved its niche in the manga world. The confirmed 2024 anime adaptation by Science Saru brings heightened anticipation, especially with the stellar creative team in place.

If the current enthusiasm and speculation persist, this series has the potential to join the ranks of anime giants like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, mirroring the success of its manga counterpart. The journey of Momo and Okarun promises to captivate a broader audience, solidifying Dandadan's place among anime's elite.

