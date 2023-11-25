Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is not among the top 10 most-watched animes on Japanese TV

Saturday, November 25, 2023, saw the Kanto region Video Research statistics for the previous week being released, bringing with them a shocking Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 revelation. Despite the roll the series has been on with its recent episodes and so far in the season overall, the show was perplexingly outside of the top 10 watched programs per these statistics.

It’s an interesting statistic considering how popular Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been both domestically within Japan and internationally throughout the Fall 2023 season. However, for whatever reason, it seems that the latest episodes of the series have been slipping in terms of the statistics presented.

It’s also worth mentioning that the ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later, and that the data is restricted to households in Japan’s Kanto region specifically. This is a startling statistic for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, especially given the recent controversy surrounding its production schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 fails to eclipse a 2.8 household rating in latest Kanto region Video Research statistics

According to the aforementioned statistics, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 fell out of the top 10 ratings in a week which saw some shocking competition appear and create this reality. The bottom three series in the latest ratings include, from worst to best, Spy x Family season 2, Crayon Shin-chan, and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure.

These were then followed by One Piece, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Doraemon, Chibi Maruko-chan, Detective Conan and Sazae-san. These ratings reflect the week of Monday, November 13 to Sunday, November 19 in Japan. Ratings for the week after are currently unavailable at the time of this article’s writing.

It’s difficult to say why these series beat out Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for the top ten spots, especially considering the relatively restricted sample size of the data. For example, the series could simply have not been as regionally popular within Kanto this week when compared to other series that made the top ten. This would likely apply to series such as Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure, Crayon Shin-chan, and Spy x Family season 2, given their low ranking.

However, series such as One Piece and Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange are more difficult to assess their outranking in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Whereas the latter is a hot new anime series, the former is a weekly anime which is at a relatively uneventful point in its airing at the time of this article’s writing, and the time these statistics represent.

In any case, it’s clear that the series did not make the top 10 rankings for the Video Research statistics in the timeframe provided.

