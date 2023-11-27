Dandadan anime production studio and staff confirmed

A Dandadan anime has been discussed and theorized by a lot of fans and now there is confirmation that Yukinobu Tatsu's hit manga series is getting its own adaptation in 2024. This was confirmed this Monday and information about the production studio and the creative staff in charge of adapting Momo and Okaru's supernatural adventures was also revealed.

While there is no confirmation about a specific release date, it has been confirmed that the Dandadan anime is going to come out in 2024 and there is already a visual teaser of the project. While it is still in its early stages, there is potential for something special to take place with the input of the animation studio, Science Saru.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dandadan anime.

The Dandadan anime has been confirmed along with the staff and studio involved in the project

On Monday, after several speculations and theories, it was confirmed that fans will be treated to the Dandadan anime. There is hope that Science Saru, known for its most recent project, the Scott Pilgrim anime, can do justice to Yukinobu Tatsu's popular manga series.

There is also the fact that the anime has been confirmed for 2024, although there is no information regarding a specific release date, as mentioned earlier. The creative staff that has been confirmed for the project thus far includes the likes of director Fuga Yamashiro, series composer Hiroshi Seko, Kensuke Ushio, who is in charge of the music, character designer Naoyuki Onda, and creature designer Yoshimichi Kameda.

The premise and appeal of the story

Momo and Okarun (Image via Shueisha)

Dandadan is a supernatural and horror story with a lot of comedic elements, which is centered around the friendship between two high school students, Momo and Okarun. Momo believes in ghosts and aliens and Okarun does not. This is why they challenge each other to go to places where, in theory, there are aliens and ghosts, to see who is right at the end of the day.

However, as they go through these adventures, they find out that they are both right: there are aliens and ghosts, which in turn leads to a lot of fun and interesting situations. The series goes to great lengths to feature action scenes and creative imagery, and the plot can go in a lot of crazy directions. However, everything is grounded through Momo and Okarun's friendship and care for one another.

Science Saru has a big challenge when it comes to the Dandadan anime because of Momo and Okarun's antics, the designs of both the aliens and the ghosts, and the overall bizarre images that Tatsu has crafted.

