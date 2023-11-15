Dandadan stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

The upcoming Jump Festa 2024 has garnered a lot of enthusiasm among anime and manga enthusiasts. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the event and are looking forward to updates, news, and any delightful announcements about their cherished series.

Among the many panels and presentations, the Dandadan stage at Jump Festa 2024 holds particular interest. Dandadan, a popular manga, has garnered a strong following worldwide, and fans have been eagerly anticipating news of an anime adaptation.

Dandadan anime adaptation likely to be announced at Jump Festa 2024

The Dandadan panel at this year's Jump Festa is expected to bring thrilling news and updates regarding the future of the series. Fans are eagerly waiting for information about an anime adaptation.

The excitement arises from rumors that have been circulating for months, hinting at the possibility of a Dandadan anime finally becoming a reality. This panel offers a platform for the creators and publishers to give fans a sneak peek into what they can look forward to in the adaptation.

Stage details and timings for the Dandadan panel at Jump Festa 2024

The Dandadan panel is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm JST at the Blue Stage of Jump Festa 2024. This time frame of 30 minutes is set to be filled with thrilling updates and conversations centered around the series.

Fans at the event will get to witness the panel in real time, while those unable to attend can stream the event online.

The schedule for the Dandadan panel of Jump Fest Blue Stage for various time zones is:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 08:30 am on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Central Time (CT) - 09:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023

Pacific Time (PT) - 07:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023

Eastern Time (ET) - 10:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) - 03:00 am on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Central Europe (CET) - 04:00 am on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Where to stream Jump Festa 2024

Jump Festa Poster (Image via Shueisha)

Fans unable to attend Jump Festa 2024 in person can watch the Dandadan panel through live streaming. While details have not been announced, it is likely that official sources and streaming services will provide coverage of the event.

In previous years, Jump Festa panels have been streamed on platforms such as YouTube or dedicated event websites. Fans should keep an eye on official announcements from the organizers of Jump Festa or the Dandadan series for information on where to access the livestream of the panel.

Final thoughts

The Dandadan stage at Jump Festa 2024 is poised to be a highlight for fans eagerly awaiting news about their favorite series. With the possibility of an anime adaptation announcement and other surprises, enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days until the panel.

The Dandadan panel on December 16, 2023, could mark an important milestone for the series, and fans are excited to see what unfolds during the dedicated presentation. For those unable to attend in person, streaming options will allow them to join in the excitement and catch all the latest updates, ensuring that no fan misses out on this highly anticipated event.

