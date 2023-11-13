Spy X Family stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

One of the most awaited events by anime and manga fans is Jump Festa 2024, which will be held for two days, December 16 and 17, at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan.

Jump Festa 2024 will feature three main stages: The Red, Blue, and Jump Studio Stage. Some of the most sought-after names of the Jump series will be showcased in this event, including Spy x Family.

Spy x Family Code: White and Spy x Family season 3 details might be revealed at Jump Festa 2024

The Spy x Family panel of Jump Fest Red Stage 2024 will take place on December 17, 2023, from 01:50 pm to 02:30 pm JST. During the panel, fans should be on the lookout for thrilling updates regarding the series.

Leading voice artists include Takuya Eguchi, who plays Loid Forger/Twilight, Atsumi Tanezaki, known for playing Anya Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Foger, and Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond Foger.

Fans may get to know about the experiences of the voice actors while recording in the past season as well as a peek into what they anticipate for the coming instalments.

The fans may also enjoy new season previews that were shot exclusively for them. It should also be noted that this show may give a hint or two about the upcoming Spy X family film Code: White scheduled for release in December 2023.

Stage details and timings for Spy x Family panel at Jump Festa 2024

The Spy x Family panel will take place on December 17, 2023, from 01:50 pm to 02:30 pm JST. The panel will be part of the JUMP Fest Red Stage, which will feature simultaneous interpretation along with English subtitles.

Other JUMP Super Stage will feature other popular titles such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dr. Stone, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece. The schedule for the Spy x Family panel of JUMP Fest Red Stage for various time zones is:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 10:20 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Central Time (CT) - 10:50 PM on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Pacific Time (PT) - 8:50 PM on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Eastern Time (ET) - 11:50 PM on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) - 04:50 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Central Europe (CET) - 05:50 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Where to stream JUMP Festa 2024?

Fans who are looking forward to attending the Jump Festa 2024 event will be able to experience the Red Stage of the anime in person. Those who cannot be there can watch the Jump Festa event through a stream online by either tuning into Jump Festa's official website or YouTube channel.

Fortunately, fans will not have trouble comprehending the events's information, as Jump Festa live streams are known to have English subtitles. This allows international viewers to understand the event's information in real time.

Final thoughts

The Spy x Family panel of Jump Fest Red Stage 2024 is one of the most anticipated events for anime and manga fans. Fans can look forward to some thrilling updates about the series during the panel discussion.

The panel will showcase voice actors and offer exclusive sneak peeks from the upcoming season of the anime.

