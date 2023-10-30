Spy X Family Code: White movie plot and theme song unveiled in new trailer

With the release of the Spy x Family Code: White trailer, the anime gave fans a glimpse of the movie's plot. Additionally, the film released a new poster visual, all while revealing the movie's theme song called "Soulsoup," performed by the band Official HiGE DANdism.

Spy x Family Code: White movie will be released on December 22, 2023. It is set to tell an original story based on the anime series. The anime movie will be directed by Takashi Katagiri from a screenplay by Ichirō Ōkouchi. As for its production, it will be headed by its TV series production companies - Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

Spy X Family Code: White trailer reveals movie plot and theme song details

On Monday, October 30, 2023, the official website of Spy X Family anime released the trailer for Spy X Family Code: White. With that, the film finally gave fans an idea of what they can expect from the film plotwise.

After Twilight receives an order to get replaced in Operation Strix, he decides to help Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy to win her a Stella Star. For this, he decides to make the principal's favorite meal. To fulfill this mission, Loid takes the Forgers on their first trip as they travel to the meal's original place.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family Code: White (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

While initially, they were seemingly having a fun time, a chain of events at the location put the world's peace at risk. As evident from the trailer, a microfilm is at the center of the plot as Anya mistakenly happens to swallow the same. To retrieve and use the same, a villainous organization decides to kidnap her.

With the world's peace in the balance, WISE is set to be on the task of getting Anya back to safety. However, Loid and Yor aren't going to sit back as both of them are seemingly going to go after the kidnappers by themselves.

As for the movie poster, it features the Forger family, alongside the villains from the evil organization in the background. Meanwhile, other supporting characters from the series like Becky, Damian, etc. can be seen depicted in shards of a broken Stella Star.

Lastly, the anime trailer also previewed the theme song for the upcoming anime movie. The theme song is set to be titled "Soulsoup," and will be performed by the band called Official HiGE DANdism. The band was previously also responsible for creating the anime series' first opening theme song called "Mixed Nuts" back in 2022.

