Jump Festa 2024: Full schedule, what to expect, and more

As Jump Festa 2024 approaches in the coming weeks and months, fans of the various Shueisha properties set to attend are incredibly excited for the event’s arrival. This is especially true following the incredible announcements made last year from smash-hit series like Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Black Clover, and more.

Likewise, with this year’s event even more jam-packed with series than the last, fans are expecting Jump Festa 2024 to be truly momentous. While rumors regarding certain series’ appearances are yet to be confirmed, fans can expect these to begin releasing over the next few weeks heading into the event itself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Jump Festa 2024 schedule, offers speculation on what to expect from each major series and their Super Stages, and more.

Jump Festa 2024 jam-packed with more than two dozen series set to appear

Day 1 schedule

The first day of Jump Festa 2024 is Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Japanese Standard Time. The first Super Stage of the day begins at 9:30 am JST, and the last one of the day ends at 5:50PM JST. The schedule for the first day’s Super Stages is as follows:

Time on 12/16 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Jump Festa 2024 Red Stage Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/7 pm (12/15) Blue Box Super Stage, 9:30-10 JST 10:00/01:00/6:30 am/8 pm Haikyuu!! Super Stage, 10:30-11:00 JST Demon Slayer Super Stage, 10:45-11:15 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30 am/9 pm 12:00/03:00/8:30 am/10 pm Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage, 12:10-12:50 JST Dandadan Super Stage, 12:00-12:30 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30 am/11 pm Blue Exorcist Super Stage, 13:50-14:30 JST Mashle Super Stage, 13:15-13:45 JST 14:00/04:00/10:30 am/12 am (12/16) Undead Unluck Super Stage, 14:30-15:00 JST 15:00/05:00/11:30 am/1 am New Prince of Tennis Super Stage, 15:30-16:10 JST The Elusive Samurai Super Stage, 15:45-16:15 JST 16:00/06:00/12:30 pm/1 am 17:00/07:00/1:30 pm/2 am My Hero Academia Super Stage, 17:10-17:50 JST Mission: Yozakura Family Super Stage, 17:00-17:30 JST

Blue Box

Unfortunately, there is minimal information regarding the Blue Box Super Stage for Jump Festa 2024 as of now. Even the official website for the convention has claimed that guests for the panel will be announced at a later date. Likewise, with no current rumors on what to expect, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the stage’s focus will be.

Haikyuu!!

With the recent news that the Haikyuu!! Final movie will release new information at the event, fans have no idea what to expect. However, a full trailer and release date are likely, further supported by the appearances of the anime’s starring cast.

This includes Ayumua Murase who plays Shoyo Hinata, Kaito Ishikawa who plays Tobio Kageyama, Yuki Kaiji who plays Kenma Kozume, and Yuichi Nakamura who plays Tetsuro Kuroo.

Demon Slayer

The Demon Slayer Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024 will likely announce information regarding the upcoming Hashira Training arc adaptation. Fans are expecting this to be the franchise’s next canonical movie entry, but it may also be adapted into a season.

In any case, news is likely with voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Kengo Kawanashi (Muichiro Tokito), Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji), and Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho).

Jujutsu Kaisen

With the anime’s second season ending around the time of the event, Jujutsu Kaisen fans shouldn’t expect too much from the series’ Super Stage. Any major announcements will also likely be more manga-centric than anime-focused.

Thankfully, fans can at least look forward to some of the series’ starring cast being present, including Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), and Junichi Suwaba (Sukuna).

Dandadan

At the time of this article’s writing, all that was listed for the Dandadan Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024 was that there is an important announcement. More likely than not, this will be that the series is indeed getting an anime adaptation, with it being one of the most popular current offerings from Shueisha in terms of its manga series.

Blue Exorcist

With the anime set to return in January 2024, the Blue Exorcist Super Stage will likely focus on the anime’s imminent return, possibly sharing a trailer or key visual.

At the very least, fans can at least expect a section discussing the behind-the-scenes production. This is suggested by the presence of starring cast members Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura), Jun Fukuyama (Yukio Okumura), Kana Hanazawa (Shiemi Moriyama), and Eri Kitamura (Kamiki Izumo).

Mashle

With Mashle season 2 set to air in January 2024, fans can expect the series’ Jump Festa 2024 presence to focus primarily on the anime’s coming return. A trailer or key visual reveal is likely, as is discussion on what to expect from the coming arc.

The presence of starring cast members Chiaki Koabayashi (Mash Burnedead), Reiji Kawashima (Finn Ames), and Yuki Kaji (Rayne Ames) suggests discussion of the anime’s production to also be a focus.

Undead Unluck

With the Undead Unluck anime currently airing and dominating the Fall 2023 season, it’s unclear what to expect from the Super Stage. However, the official Jump Festa website teases an “important anime announcement,” so fans should certainly tune in.

Starring voice actors Yuichi Nakamura (Andy), Moe Kahara (Fuko Izumo), Yuki Kaji (Rip Tristan), and Ayumu Murase (Chikara Shigeno) will also be present.

New Prince of Tennis

The New Prince of Tennis’ Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024 is yet another likely to reveal a trailer or key visual, given the anime’s looming 2024 premiere. While news on the anime is scarce heading into the event, fans can expect the Super Stage to focus on the new season primarily.

This is further supported by the presence of starring voice actors Junko Minagawa (Ryoma Echizen), Ryutaro Okiayu (Kunimitsu Tezuka), Junichi Suwaba (Keigo Atobe), and Sachiko Nagai (Yukimura Seiichi).

The Elusive Samurai

Likewise, The Elusive Samurai’s Super Stage should also focus on its coming 2024 anime, likely revealing a trailer or key visual. A Q&A session from the cast members present is also teased on the official Jump Festa website.

The present cast includes Asaki Yuikawa (Tokiyuki Hojo), Mari Hino (Kojiro), Sayumi Suzushiro (Ayako), Aoi Yuki (Kazama Genba), and Yuichi Nakamura (Suwa Yorishige).

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia season 7 is all but certain to receive new information at Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Studio bones)

The My Hero Academia Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024 is likely to focus on the coming seventh television anime season and fourth film for the franchise. A Q&A with the cast also seems likely given that five starring members are set to attend. This includes Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka), Kenta Miyake (All Might), and Kouki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki).

Mission: Yozakura Family

The Super Stage for the Mission: Yozakura Family franchise is likely to focus on the coming 2024 anime. Like so many other stages set to focus on their coming anime productions, a trailer and/or key visual reveal is likely to be the central focus. Cast set to attend includes Reiji Kawashima (Taiya Asano), Kaedo Hondo (Mutsumi Yozakura), Katsuyuki Konishi (Kyoichiro Yozakura), and Akari Kito (Futaba Yozakura).

Day 2 schedule

The second day of Jump Festa 2024 is Sunday, December 17th, 2023 in Japanese Standard Time. The first Super Stage of the day begins at 9:30 amJST, and the last one of the day ends at 5:50 pm JST. The schedule for the second day’s Super Stages is as follows:

Time on 12/17 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Jump Festa 2024 Red Stage Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30 am/7 pm (12/16) Gintama Super Stage, 9:30-10 JST 10:00/01:00/6:30 am/8 pm Kaiju No. 8 Super Stage, 10:30-11:00 JST Bleach Super Stage, 10:45-11:15 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30 am/9 pm 12:00/03:00/8:30 am/10 pm Rurouni Kenshin Super Stage, 12:10-12:50 JST World Trigger Super Stage, 12:00-12:30 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30 am/11 pm Spy x Family Super Stage, 13:50-14:30 JST Dr. Stone Super Stage, 13:15-13:45 JST 14:00/04:00/10:30 am/12 am (12/17) Hell’s Paradise Super Stage, 14:30-15:00 JST 15:00/05:00/11:30 am/1 am Chainsaw Man Super Stage, 15:30-16:10 JST Ron Kamonohashi Super Stage and ‘Tis Time for Torture, “Princess” Super Stage, 15:45-16:15 JST 16:00/06:00/12:30 pm/1 am 17:00/07:00/1:30 pm/2 am One Piece Super Stage, 17:10-17:50 JST Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Super Stage and Chained Soldier Super Stage, 17:00-17:30 JST

Gintama

The voice actors of Gintama's starring characters are set to attend Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Sunrise Studios)

With the Gintama anime and manga both concluded, it’s unclear what fans can expect from the series’ Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024. More likely than not, the series is being included for the legacy it has amongst Shueisha anime and manga properties rather than having any major announcements.

At the very least, fans can be excited about the anime’s main cast being present, including Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata), Daisuke Sakaguchi (Shinpachi Shimura), and Rie Kugimiya (Kagura).

Kaiju No. 8

With the Kaiju No. 8 anime set to imminently premiere in April 2024, it's likely that a final release date and trailer for the series will be revealed at the coming Super Stage. Likewise, the official Jump Festa website teases a “big announcement” for both the anime and the manga.

Some voice actors from the anime will also be present, including Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino), Wataru Kato (Reno Ichikawa), and Asami Seto (Mina Ashiro).

Bleach

The Bleach Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024 is most likely to focus on the coming third part of the TYBW anime series. While a Hell arc announcement for the manga is possible, this will most likely come at the conclusion of the TYBW anime adaptation.

The Jump Festa website also claims the presence of cast members Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Noriaki Sugiyama (Uryu Ishida), Yuichiro Umehara (Jugram Haschwalt) and Yuki Ono (Bazz-B).

Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin's Jump Festa 2024 appearance will likely reveal information on season 2 of the new anime adaptation (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

With the anime’s second cour set to end right around the time of Jump Festa 2024, the event’s Rurouni Kenshin Super Stage will likely focus on the anime’s future. This is further supported by the “important announcements” teased for the panel on the official Jump Festa website. The presence of starring voice actors Soma Saito (Kenshin Himura) and Rie Takahashi (Kaoru Kamiya) further support this.

World Trigger

With the World Trigger manga reaching the climax of its current arc, the series’ presence at the event will likely focus on its manga version. This is further supported by the fact that the latest anime season ended last year, with no anime-centric announcements since. However, starring voice actors Tomo Muranaka (Yuma Kuga), Yuki Kaji (Osamu Mikumo), Junichi Suwabe (Masataka Ninomiya), and Yuko Sanpei (Yuzuru Ema) will all be present.

Spy x Family

With the second season of the Spy x Family anime series currently airing, the franchise’s Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage will likely focus on what’s left of the season by that point. This is further supported by the presence of starring voice actors Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger/Twilight), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger) and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger) at the panel.

Dr. Stone

Similarly, the Dr. Stone anime’s third season is set to wrap up the same week in which the coming event takes place. Likewise, it’s expected that the manga’s special epilogue continuation will end before the Super Stage takes place.

With this in mind, it’s likely to be a mundane panel, even with the presence of starring voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami), Ryota Suzuki (Ryusui Nanami), Gen Sato (Chrome), Kengo Kawanishi (Gen Asagiri), and Kensho Ono (Ukyo Saionji).

Hell’s Paradise

With Hell’s Paradise season 2 already confirmed as in production, it’s extremely likely that the series’ Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage will reveal at least minimal info on the coming season. Although a trailer or release date is unlikely, a teaser or key visual could be in play for the panel. This is further supported by the presence of starring voice actors Chikahiro Kobayashi (Yamada Asaemon Shion), Yumiri Hanamori (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon), Ryohei Kimura (Chobei Aza), and Kensho Ono (Toma Yamada Asaemon).

Chainsaw Man

The question on everyone’s minds heading into Jump Festa 2024 is whether or not Chainsaw Man season 2 will finally be announced. The official website for the event certainly teases this, asking if an “important announcement” will be made at the panel.

It certainly seems likely, and is further suggested by the presence of starring voice actors Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa), and Fairouz Ai (Power).

Ron Kamonohashi

Since the series is splitting its time with another, the Ron Kamonohashi Super Stage panel is likely to be very minimal in terms of what’s offered. The official Jump Festa website further supports this, plainly saying that the main highlight will be a talk-session with starring voice actors Yohei Azakami (Ron Kamonohashi) and Junya Enoki (Totomaru Isshiki).

‘Tis Time For Torture, “Princess"

Splitting time with the former series is ‘Tis Time for Torture, “Princess” for its Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage appearance. Even more so than the former series, this one is put in an awkward position, as it likely has significant information to share in a rushed timeframe.

In any case, the most will likely be made of it, with starring voice actresses Haruka Shiraishi (Princess) and Shizuka Ito (Torture Tortura) set to appear.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! also finds itself splitting time for its Super Stage appearance at the convention. Like the series it’s splitting time with, the franchise’s anime is set to premiere in January 2024, likely suggesting information on the anime to be quickly shared in the time allotted.

Starring voice actors set to attend include Nobunaga Shimazaki (Tsubasa Shiki), Ayane Sakura (Minami Fuyuki), Yumiri Hanamori (Sayuri Akino), and Reina Ueda (Rena Natsukawa).

Chained Soldier

Splitting time with the former series is Chained Soldier, whose anime adaptation is also set to premiere in January 2024. Like the series above, this Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage will likely focus on sharing as much information for the coming anime series in the time allotted as possible. Starring cast members Yuya Hirose (Yuki Wakura), Akari Kito (Kyouka Uzen), and Maaya Uchida (Tenka Izumo) will all be present.

One Piece

As is tradition, Jump Festa 2024’s final Super Stage will be for none other than the flagship Shueisha series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece. As is also traditional, several of the Straw Hat Pirates will be in attendance at the event, but there are some absences. Nevertheless, fans can expect the usual teases of what’s to come for the anime and manga, as well as a message from Oda himself to fans.

