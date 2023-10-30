'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime reveals cast and more in first PV

The long-awaited TV anime adaptation of the beloved manga series 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess has recently shared an array of exciting updates. These include the announcement of the cast members, the release of the first promotional video (PV), and the unveiling of a captivating key visual.

Both manga fans and anime enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of this fantastical series, which is set to offer a thrilling and enthralling storyline. With these latest reveals, the excitement surrounding the anime has skyrocketed to new levels.

Exploring the team behind 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime

One of the most thrilling parts about an anime adaptation is the announcement of the voice actors, and 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is no different. The recent release of information introduces the talented actors who will bring these characters to life. The cast includes Tesshō Genda as the Hell Lord, Haruka Shiraishi as Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Excalibur, and Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura.

These renowned names in the industry only add to the excitement surrounding the series. Fans can eagerly anticipate hearing these skilled individuals lend their voices to portray the intricate and multi-dimensional characters from the original light novel.

The anime is directed by Yōko Kanemori at PINE JAM, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu overseeing the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno and Satoshi Furuhashi are responsible for character design, while Masaru Yokoyama handles the composition of the music.

The cast are well known for their valuable contributions to the anime industry and have been involved in several successful projects in the past. With their extensive knowledge and skills, they aspire to develop an engaging and visually captivating rendition of the manga series titled 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime releases first PV

Accompanying the announcement of the cast, the release of the first promotional video (PV) has given us a thrilling glimpse into the world of 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess. The PV showcases breathtaking animation, offering viewers a taste of the mysterious atmosphere surrounding the series. With its visually stunning scenes, gripping action sequences, and fascinating character interactions, the PV effectively builds excitement for the upcoming anime adaptation.

The PV also revealed that the anime would air in January 2024.

Final Thoughts

The news about the upcoming TV anime adaptation of 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess has created a lot of excitement among fans and anime lovers. The announcement of the cast members, the release of the first promotional video, and the presentation of the key visual have all contributed to building anticipation for the series.

As viewers eagerly await its premiere, they can look forward to immersing themselves in a captivating and unforgettable anime experience with its comedy fantasy world, intriguing storyline, and compelling characters.

