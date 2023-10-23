Where to watch Gleipnir anime? Streaming details explored

The Gleipnir anime is a horror and supernatural thriller series based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written by Sun Takeda. The anime adaptation of the series first aired in April 2020 and was directed by Kazuhiro Yoneda. The animation was done by Studio Pine Jam.

The Gleipnir anime follows the story of Shuichi Kagaya, a teenager who discovers he can transform into a wolf-like creature. Using his ne­wfound abilities, Shuichi sets out to investigate a string of murders in his town. During his investigation, he crosses paths with Claire Aoki, a mysterious girl with her own reasons for looking into these crimes.

The Gleipnir anime is available to watch on various well-known platforms, such as Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Claire Aoki as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pine Jam)

The anime adaptation aired from April 5, 2020, to June 28, 2020, and has only one season consisting of 12 episodes. The anime faithfully follows the original manga series, with only minor changes made for the purpose of adaptation.

The original Gleipnir manga series, created by Sun Takeda, first debuted on October 6, 2015, in Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine. It ran for nearly six years with monthly re­leases of new chapte­rs. The manga has been compiled into fourteen volumes and has achieved worldwide sales of over 1.5 million copies.

The plot of the Gleipnir anime

Shuichi Kagaya holding a gun as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pine Jam)

In the Gleipnir anime series, we are introduced to Shuichi Kagaya, a normal teenage boy who unexpectedly discovers that he possesses the ability to transform into a wolf-like creature.

With this newfound power, Shuichi takes it upon himself to delve into a string of murders plaguing his town. Throughout his journey, he encounters Claire Aoki, a mysterious girl, in her investigation of these perplexing crimes.

It is later revealed that Claire is the older sister of Elena Aoki, a girl who was murdered by the same creature that Shuichi transforms into. Seeking revenge for her sister's death, Claire pressurizes Shuichi to assist her.

During their investigation into the murders, Shuichi and Claire stumble upon a clandestine organization that conducts inhumane experiments on humans, aiming to create new beings similar to Shuichi. Leading this organization is Kaito Kuroe, a mysterious figure with his own hidden agenda involving Shuichi and Claire.

In a race against time, Shuichi and Claire must stop Kaito and his organization from creating more creatures like Shuichi and wreaking havoc on the world. Gleipnir is an anime series that delves into the realms of darkness and suspense, exploring themes of identity, vengeance, and the complexities of morality.

This captivating anime offers a distinctive narrative that will undeniably captivate fans of dark fantasy and thrilling suspense.

Cast and characters details

The cast of the series as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pine Jam)

The cast of the Gleipnir anime features a talented group of voice actors who bring the characters to life. Ry McKeand voices Shuichi Kagaya, while Brittney Karbowski portrays Clair Aoki. Other notable cast members include Madoka Asahina, Hiroki Yasumoto, and Kaito Ishikawa, adding depth and complexity to the ensemble of characters.

